Game one in the Intercounty Baseball League semi-finals started with optimism on either side, with a trip to the IBL finals on the line. The London Majors defeated the Burlington Herd in five games to advance to the semi-finals, while the Kitchener Panthers series win over the Hamilton Cardinals was capped off by a 16-3 win in game six. The battle took place at Jack Couch park, Kitchener's home ballpark, on the mound for the Majors starting pitcher was London native Cory Hammond and Kitchener started Stony Brook University alumni Jasvir Rakkar who had been pitching extremely well leading up to this game.

A couple of walks and singles in the opening innings did not pose as much of a threat as what happened in the bottom of the second. Panthers first baseman Justin Interisano would get on base with a single, followed by a fly out, Interisano reached second. Then Jeff Pietraszko sent a single to left putting runners on the corners of the diamond. A wild pitch advances Pietraszko, putting two runners in scoring position, however Cory Hammond would escape the two out threat by getting infielder Mike Andrulis to fly out to center field. Some action in both halves of the third inning including a Chris McQueen stolen base, didn’t amount to a break in the deadlock. In the bottom of the fifth, Kitchener's Yorbis Borroto reached first on a walk and quickly followed by stealing second. Josh Garton smacked a single to right, once again putting runners on the corners for the Panthers. The next batter up was Sean Reilly who would hit into a 6-4-3 double play getting both him and Garton out, but scoring Borroto from third to give the Panthers the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the seventh the lead for the home team would grow. Back to back doubles scored Borroto again, making the lead grow to 2-0 for Kitchener. Later in the same inning Tanner Nivins got to second on an error, which scored another Panthers runner. Then Justin Interisano crushed a two out, two-run home run to give Kitchener the strong hold of 5-0. This surge of offense by the Kitchener would end a solid outing by Hammond, who was replaced by Todd Leavitt. The scoring ended there, the last inning and a half featured minimal action and the game would end 5-0, with Kitchener shutting out the Majors.

Kitchener starting pitcher Jasvir Rakkar had a great game, pitching all nine innings, only giving up three hits, striking out eight batters and keeping the Majors powerful offense scoreless. Infielders Yorbis Borroto and Justin Interisano both had outstanding games, with Interisano batting the runs in and Borroto constantly getting on base. The Majors hitters ultimately couldn't cash in when they had runners on base and some timely errors defensively allowed the Panthers to extend innings. The next game in this semi-final series will be in Tuesday evening (August 15th) at Labatt Park was the Majors look to even up the series with Kitchener.

Photo by Matt Hiscox Photography