After taking Game #1 by a score of only 1-0, the London Majors knew they got a little lucky over the Burlington Herd on Wednesday night. Normally a single run won’t win you many ballgames, but the #6 ranked Herd simply couldn’t touch the #3 ranked team’s starting pitching Luis Sanchez, who would throw a complete game shutout with 8 strikeouts on the evening. Which overshadowed the great performance by Burlington’s starting pitcher Christian Hauck, who also went the complete game, only allowing one-run in the series premier. 24 hours + 10 minutes from the first pitch of Game #1, was Game #2, with the scenery switched to the GTA and Nelson Park.

The Herd would send the lefty from St. Catherine’s College Rich Corrente to the mound in need of a strong performance at home. During the regular season the Chatham, Ontario native went 2-4 with a 4.56ERA, 20 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched. His last appearance and loss came in the whacky 10-8 defeat at home (eventually in London) to the Majors where he gave up 3 runs in 3 innings. The second batter of the game Carlos Arteaga would smack a double and eventually be sitting at 3rd base with 2 outs when Cleveland Brownlee stepped into the batter’s box. With a team-high 6 homeruns in the regular season for London (tied with Bryon Reichstein), the product of Clark Atlanta University would crush the 2-2 offering over the fence at Nelson Park for his first post-season homerun of 2017 to give the Majors an early 2-0 lead. A confidence booster for the 30-year old right-hander Cory Hammond who started for London, having a lead before even throwing your first pitch and the local product responded in kind. After posting a 4-2 record, with 5.64ERA in 8 starts, including two winning decisions via the Herd in the regular season, he sat down the Burlington batters in the bottom of the 1st with ease, including a strikeout of John Whaley (who led the team in strikeouts with 27 in the regular season) to retire the Herd in order.

After getting two quick outs to start the 2nd inning, the Majors offence would heat up on Corrente again with a single (Buntrock), walk (Ruiz) and single (McQueen) to load the bases for Carlos Arteaga. After 11 RBI in his sophomore season with Major, his single to right-field cashed in all three runners, before getting into a rundown and being tagged out on an official 9-3-4-3 bizarre putout. The 2017 OCAA men’s baseball all-star for Fanshawe College had now made it 5-0 for his squad after just 6 outs. Cory Hammond would make the Burlington fans cringe more, as his 2nd inning of work was quicker than his 1st, throwing just 8 pitching instead of 12 for another 3up/3down inning.

With one swing of the bat in the top of the 3rd it was 6-0, after Cleveland Brownlee took the first pitch for a ride into the Burlington sky for his second homerun of the game. After producing the lone run in Game #1, Brownlee was quickly turning into a steakhouse chef in the series with all-you-can-eat Herd pitchers on the menu, responsible for 4 of his teams 7 runs thus far. London had now built a solid lead, while Hammond looked to be untouchable, sitting down the Herd’s lineup in order, with no hits or walks after 3 innings to sit comfortably on the bench with a 6-0 lead.

Despite getting two-runners in scoring position in the top of the 4th, the Majors would fail to put some runs on the board in an inning for the first time Thursday night and Burlington was able to cut into their lead as a result. After recording the first out in the bottom of the 4th Hammond would surrender his first walk (Freemantle) and hit via a single (Whaley) to put runners on the corners for Dundee, Illinois native Matt Schmidt. With 3 homeruns, 12 RBI and a .250 batting average during the regular season, Schmidt would single in Freemantle for Burlington’s first run of the post-season (13th inning of the series). The next batter was the local Burlington, Ontario kid in Reese O’Farrell, who would match his regular season RBI total of 1, with another single to cash in Whaley to make it a 6-2 game. With only one out, the Herd looked to continue to cut into the visitors lead, only to have the next batter Andrew Mercier to groundout into a 4-6-3 double-play to end the inning.

Understand that when you have a limited bench or bullpen, a manager must play for the series sometimes and not the individual game. Why risk fatiguing your whole team in a losing battle, when you still have the war to win? It’s the only logical reason why Burlington’s pitcher Ryan Corrente was sent back out to the mound to start the 5th, after already taking a beating by the Majors hitters. After giving up two homeruns already to him, Corrente would hit Cleveland Brownlee on a 0-1 count to start the inning. Frustration would start to be evident when the lefty would balk with the next batter LeJon Baker at the dish, advancing Brownlee to second base. Corrente almost got himself out of the jam, but with runners on the corners with 2 out, Tristan Buntrock would make his night that much longer. His single to bring in Brownlee made it 7-2, the tip of the iceberg in the 5th. After two more hit batters, a throwing error and an Arteaga triple (leaving him a homerun shy of the cycle) the score was 11-2 heading into the bottom of the 5th. Hammond would bounce back from his 4th inning performance, replicating the first three by grabbing his fourth 1-2-3 inning of the night, capped by a strikeout over shortstop Grant Okawa.

After coughing up 11 runs (only 7 earned) over 5 innings Ryan Corrente’s night was through, replaced by Chris Dupuis. The right-handed reliever posted a 13.96ERA, surrendering 22 hits in 9.2 innings of work in the regular season, however he did manage to hold London to a single run in the 6th inning. A Tristan Buntrock RBI double, would bring Baker into score, as LeJon walked via Dupuis’ first batter faced on the evening to make it 12-2. The Majors pitcher Cory Hammond continued his masterpiece of a performance, displaying perfection for 6 of the 7 innings he pitched. Sitting the final 10 Burlington hitters he saw, after sitting down the first 9 he saw to start the game, before being replaced by Curtis Johnson to start the bottom of the 8th. Despite giving up a single to the first batter face in Cooper Lamb, Johnson would sit down the next three he saw to send things into the 9th.

In the final inning of play the Majors would flex their offensive muscles one last time. With 1 out and the bases loaded for Cleveland Brownlee, he would single on a 0-2 Dupuis pitch to cash in Robert Doyle for his 4th RBI of the game and 5th of the post-season. The next batter LeJon Baker would grab his 1st RBI of the 2017 playoffs with a sacrifice-fly to center field cashing in Arteaga to make it 14-2. Give Burlington a world of credit, down by 12 with 3 outs to their name, the Herd kept fighting. Johnson who posted a 8.75ERA over 12.1 innings of work during the regular season, would give up 2 runs in the last inning, but it was way too little, way too late for the home team and their fans.

That’s baseball folks… the following night after a 1-0 pitchers duel, you get an 18 run game with 14-4 final between the same two teams. Hard to believe Cleveland Brownlee’s 2-homerun, 4 RBI performance was bested by his teammate Carlos Arteaga who put out 6 RBI and was a homerun shy of hitting for the cycle, as the two would produce 10 of the team’s 14 runs in the game. These IBL teams will have no time to rest, as they’ll play for a third time in as many nights, Friday evening for Game #3 back at Labatt Memorial Park with a 7:35pm scheduled first-pitch. London has had two amazing pitching performances out of Sanchez and Hammond, with the bats heating up in the process, they’ll look to make quick work out of the rest of this series. Burlington is down, but not out in a 7-game series. The Herd knows however that 4 runs over 18 innings is not going to cut it, if they have any chance at coming back in the series they’re going to need their bats to wake up.