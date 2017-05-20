Post-Game London Majors Cleveland Brownlee



Friday night at Labatt Memorial Park in London Ontario, the weather was slightly cool at the time of the first pitch. The loyal fan support that this 2017 London Majors team has, is unmatched in the league, and the fans were treated to another offensive explosion by the hometown team. London came into the frosty evening contest against the visiting Hamilton Cardinals on a quest to remain undefeated in this early season, and remain tied for first overall with the Barrie Baycats atop the IBL standings. To begin Friday night’s matchup, London sent right-handed pitcher Luis Sanchez to the mound, while Hamilton countered with lefty pitcher Kyle Adoranti.

The chill in the air might have played a factor in the 1st inning struggles by Majors starting pitcher Luis Sanchez. Sanchez began the first frame giving up a double to the Cardinals' Jon Dziomba. A fatal combination of two errors led to Hamilton taking the lead 2-0. Sanchez then hit Cardinals #9 Chris Beer with a pitch, sending him to 1st base. Hamilton had runners on 1st and 2nd base, poised to score more, and blow this game open in the 1st inning. Sanchez calmly struck out Cardinals outfielder Connor Bowie to end the inning, thus stopping the bleeding before it got much worse. London was able to respond in the bottom half of inning 1, scoring on a sacrifice fly ball, followed by a Majors’ LeJon Baker double to bring in Byron Reichstein to tie the game 2-2, while Baker later got caught in a run down to end the inning.

After taking a 3-2 lead off a walk in the 2nd inning, the Majors slowly started to blow the doors off of the hinges at Labatt Memorial Park. Humberto Ruiz singled in another run in the bottom of the 3rd inning, and London would grab a 5-2 lead over Hamilton after 3 solid innings from starting pitcher Luis Sanchez. He would initially struggle starting the 4th inning, as the Cardinals tagged Sanchez all over the park and loaded up the bases with 2 outs, looking to put a dent in the 3 run deficit they were facing. However, to his credit, Sanchez responded the way he did when he was in a tight spot in the 1st inning, he mowed down the batter in front of him to end the inning. Once again restoring the faith of the loyal fans who clapped to cheer their team on, and probably warm their hands up. The host Majors loaded the bases themselves, to return the favour back to Hamilton in their half of the 4th inning. With 0 outs and the bases loaded, London warmed the hearts, minds, and maybe even the bodies of the tireless and cold fans still encouraging their boys, by scoring 4 more runs in the inning, giving the Majors a 9-2 lead.

Sanchez remained in the game and started the 5th inning with a very comfortable lead. Coasting along through the game with only a few bumps in the road, and a 9-2 lead, starting pitcher Luis Sanchez started to look invincible. Then the armour of the teflon he apparently wore underneath his #38 jersey, began to crack in the top of the 6th inning. Hits, hit batters, and the inability of Sanchez to find the plate, loaded up the bases again for Hamilton. Finally, there was something that London Manager Roop Chanderdat did not like. Sanchez was replaced by #22 Chris Boatto, who walked in a run, and gave up the Cardinals’ only other run for the rest of the night off of a single. Hamilton starting pitcher Kyle Adoranti was long gone from the chaos that ensued. Adoranti’s replacement, Zach Staniewicz, fared no better, as he at times could not throw the ball in the Thames River, even if he was in the middle of it. Hitting batters instead of the strike zone, Staniewicz was on the ropes like a boxer on his last legs, but the Majors could not take advantage of the situation at hand. London had the bases loaded and stranded every single runner on base, thereby letting one Mr. Staniewicz off of the hook. The damage, however, had already been done. Braeden Ferrington started the 8th inning and subsequently dismissed all 3 of the batters he faced for a 3 up, 3 down against the Cardinals. London would tack on a couple of more runs to pad the scoring and stat lines, taking the ball game 12-4. Fan favourite Cleveland Brownlee, struggled Friday night, going 0 for 5. In typical Brownlee fashion, the London slugger shrugged off any concerns about his goose egg for the night in a post-game interview with CHRW. After the 2 homer, 5 RBI performance Brownlee gave the fans in the home opener last Friday, it is easy to see why anyone would be a little bit worried. Luis Sanchez picked up the victory, in a solid 5 innings of work. Sanchez gave up 4 runs, on 4 hits, with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts before his night ended.

Next up for London is a Saturday matchup in Guelph, against the Guelph Royals at 2pm in David E. Hastings stadium. The Majors will no doubt fight through fatigue from the quick turnaround from Friday night’s late-ending game, in order to maintain their spotless record, and keep pace with the Barrie Baycats, who also play at 2pm on Saturday, as they will play host to the visiting Brantford Red Sox.