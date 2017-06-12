Majors Cage Cardinals To Stay Perfect

Post-Game Majors Manager Roop Chanderdat

Post-Game Majors' Byron Reichstein

Post-Game Majors' Cleveland Brownlee



Early Sunday evening, at the time of the first pitch between the Hamilton Cardinals and the London Majors, the temperature was scorching hot, while the sun was shining brightly. The unusual late start time of 6:05pm, did not phase the crowd making their way into Labatt Memorial Park in London. It mattered not to the Majors’ fans because they are loyal, die-hard, and most of all, they want to witness their team getting another victory to stay undefeated at 10-0 this season. Friday night, on the road in Hamilton, the Majors trounced the Cardinals 13-1, setting the stage for what surely would be a guaranteed win Sunday evening right? The Barrie Baycats have yet to lose this season as well and came into Sunday tied with London atop the IBL standings at 9-0. London and Barrie are to face each other on June 27th at Coates Stadium in Barrie, no doubt to battle who remains in first overall. If, however, both or one of these power-houses are still undefeated, the chance to ruin the other’s perfect mark, as well as pursuing greatness to begin an IBL season is at stake. The Majors were starting pitcher Cory Hammond, who is also unbeaten in his 2 starts of this season. The visiting Cardinals countered with Chris Lazar, who would become a focal point late in this game.

The world’s oldest baseball grounds, Labatt Memorial Park, had very little in the way of areas to hide from the sun. The 1st inning almost begins without incident, except for starter Cory Hammond hitting Hamilton’s Jake Foden with a pitch. No damage was done by gifting the batter first base, as the Cardinals would later fly out twice to end their half of the 1st. Majors’ leadoff hitter Chris McQueen proved why he is one of the best to start games by reaching 1st base on a bunt single. McQueen would subsequently steal 2nd base, advance to 3rd and would score as a result of a throw that ended up in left field. Cleveland Brownlee would end the 1st inning by grounding out. In the 2nd inning, London’s starter continued to baffle the Hamilton hitters, surrendering a flyball, albeit a dangerous looking flyball to the warning track, ending the Cardinals half of the inning without a hit. The Majors’ shortstop Keith Kandel helped to score the team’s second run of the game by cashing in Robert Doyle with a hit for an RBI and London 2-0 lead after 2 innings of play. Carlos Arteaga got to 2nd base with a double to extend the inning of pitcher Chris Lazar, but would get caught in a run down and the inning would end with no further runs being scored by the Majors.

Despite running up his pitch count before taking the mound in the 3rd inning, Hamilton’s starting pitcher, Chris Lazar, was keeping his Cardinals in the game by only trailing 2-0. There was also not much of a choice for Lazar, as Hamilton played with a short bench of only 5 extra players. Lazar’s baffling of sluggers like London’s Cleveland Brownlee, opened the door to the Cardinals’ first runs of the game in the 3rd inning. A sacrifice fly by Hamilton’s Nate Mastervick cut the deficit in half to 2-1. Chris Beer would tie the game off of the bat of Laine Renaud. Just like Stella (from the movie “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”), the Cardinals would find their groove in the top of the 4th inning. Hamilton had runners reach base, steal bases while they were on base, and were in position to blow the doors off of the entrance to Labatt Memorial Park. London’s ace Cory Hammond was getting touched up all inning which led to the bases loaded double that scored 3 runs. Hamilton had earlier taken the lead after a RBI single by Jake Foden. Now the score was 6-2 in favour of the Cardinals, and home side’s manager Roop Chanderdat, had Chris Boatho warmup and eventually replace Hammond. Looking at the scoreboard surely made the stunned Majors’ fans in attendance, feel like they were suffering from heat stroke. The always reliable London star Keith Kandel hit a single, and stole 2nd base, doing his part in the bottom of the 4th inning, but would be left standing on 2nd to end the inning without a run for the Majors. Suddenly, the most powerful offense in the IBL, had gone silent. In fact, Hamilton’s starter Chris Lazar cruised through the 4th and 5th innings without giving up a single run to the high octane bats of London. A fact that Lazar relished and could not hide as he taunted and trash talked Majors batters after setting them down with strikeout after strikeout. Why not stick it to the 1st place team in the league when you have a 6-2 lead? Why not kick them while they are down, after the beating that London gave the Cardinals in Hamilton, 13-1 on Friday? The answer my friends was blowing in the wind, the answer was blowing in the wind of Labatt Memorial Park. Lady Karma and Sports, should be married because they work so well together. Lazar’s premature celebrating seemed to have awoken the otherwise sleeping bats of the Majors. London used aggressive base running and timely hits to score 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning, cutting the Hamilton lead to 6-4 after 5 innings. Laine Renaud earned his 2nd RBI of the game Sunday night after he singled in teammate TJ Baker. Now the score was 7-4 for the visitors, making the crowd in London nervous, but not yet quite ready to give up on their boys.

The Majors’ fans must have known something that Cardinals pitcher Chris Lazar did not know. There was a buzz in the air, even though their beloved team faced the epic possibility of losing their first game of the season, losing their grip on the first place tie overall with Barrie, and doing this all in front of their worried faces. Honourable mention would also go to London losing to a team with only one victory this season, and who they recently beat down 13-1 in their own stadium.

Fast forward to the bottom of the 7th inning, score remains 7-4 for Hamilton. The Majors’ Byron Reichstein singled to start the inning and would later be crossing the plate as the first half of a 2-run homer by Mike Ambrose. The score was now 7-6 for the Cardinals. The once confident flame thrower on the Hamilton side, was looking quite humble in the 7th inning. The shallow bench forced the hand of Cardinals’ skipper Dean Casteli who had no choice but to keep his starter Lazar in the game. A choice that would prove very costly for his team. Hamilton did nothing in the 8th. London went to work like they were on a mission to protect their perfect record in the bottom of the 8th inning. A walk and steal had men on 1st and 2nd with 2 outs, as Majors slugger Byron Reichstein walked up to the batters’ box. Reichstein was called one of the best hitters in the league in the post game comments by his Manager Roop Chanderdat. He would live up to that billing after taking Lazar to a 3-1 count before doubling in 2 runs to give the Majors an 8-7 lead. That was more than enough for reliever Chris Boatho to set down the side and end the game for his London Majors. The final score was 8-7, much to the relief of the fans in attendance.

10 wins with no losses to begin the 2017 IBL season for London. Starter Cory Hammond was unable to last beyond the 4th inning, but his relief Chris Boatho shut the door with 4 and half innings of virtually untouched wizardry. The Majors win secures a 1st place tie with the Barrie Baycats. Next up for the London Majors is a Friday evening game in London against the Kitchener Panthers. Kitchener has been silently been pulling along in 3rd place overall with a 9-2 record. While the 2 heavyweights, London and Barrie slug it out to keep 1st place supremacy, both teams had better beware of the team from Kitchener. To walk like a panther means you easily sneak up on people, making the Majors and Baycats easy prey for the lurking Panthers.