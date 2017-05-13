Majors Brand The Herd In Home Opener

Post-Game Interview With London Manager Roop Chanderdat



Friday evening at Labatt Memorial Park in London was a crisp 12 degrees celsius, and partly cloudy. Parking in and around the baseball stadium was rare and scarce. In the London Majors team store, parents are scurrying around as if it were Christmas, trying to accommodate their children’s request for the latest Majors merchandise. Signature beer cans, 50/50 ticket sales, the London Town Cryer, several minutes of ceremonies including a first pitch by the Buffalo Wild Wings mascot, long lineups in the washrooms and at the snack bars, could only mean one thing, London Majors baseball was back. Friday night was the home-opener for the London Majors, as they faced the Burlington Herd. With their previous game being postponed, the anticipation of an exciting night of baseball action for Major fans was in the air.

As is the topic of discussion when a team begins a game slowly, were the Majors sluggish to start because of all the pomp and circumstance in the pregame ceremonies? The Herd batted London’s starting pitcher Cory Hammond all over Labatt Memorial Park early in the 1st inning of play Friday night. Burlington put Hammond and the Majors behind the 8 ball 3-0 before the home crowd could sip their first beverage.

London was able to spray a couple of hits, gain walks, and before you knew it, the score was 3-1 for the Herd and then the floodgates were opened with one mighty swing of the pine by the Majors’ Cleveland Brownlee. Brownlee, who is a fan favourite, indicated by the serenation of cheers and whistles upon entering the batters’ box, crushed a 2-run homerun in to the left field shrubbery and possibly into the Thames River, evening the score at the end of 1 inning at 3-3.

After taking the lead in the Bottom of the 2nd from a single, up stepped London’s Cleveland Brownlee once again. Brownlee did not waste anytime swinging at the 2nd pitch he faced in the count, crushing the ball deep over the bushes and the 402 feet sign in center field. Brownlee whipped the already adoring crowd into a frenzy when he pointed and saluted the crowd immediately after making contact, indicating he knew it was a homer before it left the stadium, in a Babe Ruth-like moment. Perhaps it was arrogance, playfulness, or maybe Brownlee was being his normal showman self, however you would describe the atmosphere created by his bombs, his faithful followers at Memorial Park were not disappointed.

In fact, Brownlee and teammate Byron Reichstein, powered the home team with a combined 14 RBI. Reichstein finished the night with a productive line of 5 hits, including a double, and homerun, contributing 9 RBI. Not to be outdone, Cleveland Brownlee added 5 RBI with 2 swings of the bat in the forms of a 2-run homer, and a monster 3-run homer to centre field. The Majors also did damage to Burlington on the ground. London’s Keith Kandel hit 2-4, including 2 walks and 3 RBI. Leadoff hitter Chris McQueen hurt the Herd with his legs, hitting a single, stealing a base, and crossing home plate 3 times. Starting pitcher Cory Hammond received more than enough support on the way to his 1st victory of the season. Hammond pitched 6 solid innings, giving up 3 runs on 6 hits, walking 2 and striking out 5 of Burlington’s batters. Consistent pitching, combined with a barrage of hitting gave London a 17-4 win, sending the home crowd home elated with the home opener.

The Majors look to build momentum off of a brilliant offensive display Friday night. The Majors faced the Brantford Red Sox Saturday, and were to return home this afternoon for a tilt against the Guelph Royals at Labatt Memorial Park in London, but the 1pm game has been postponed until June 6th at 7:30pm.