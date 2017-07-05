Post-Game Majors Manager Roop Chanderdat

The reputation of the London Majors fan base is known throughout the IBL as the most passionate and knowledgeable fans in the league. No matter what the night, whether it's cool temperatures, rain or thunderstorms in the forecast, the Majors know that their fans will be there in the stands to cheer them on. The game between the London Majors and Brantford Red Sox on Tuesday July 4th, Independence Day in the United States, was a makeup game for a game that was canceled due to rain earlier in the season. Tuesday evenings are usually laid back, and reserved for a cheap movie night at the theaters. In particular, the night after a holiday Monday, people are looking to get back into the groove for work. Certainly the combination of a rare Tuesday evening game, and the overwhelming success of the sellout game on Canada’s 150th birthday, would keep the fans at home. Someone forgot to tell the team’s supporters that they should not be watching baseball because they were at Labatt Memorial Park as usual, buzzing with anticipation of the first pitch. Part of the reason that the Major’s have such a loyal following, is because the fans know exactly what each game means and how much their support is valued by the players. Entering Tuesday evening, London was locked firmly into 2nd place in the IBL with a record of 17-1. The Barrie Baycats remained in 1st place and undefeated with a record of 19-0. The Majors and their fans knew that London was 1.5 games behind in the standings, and that Barrie was not playing Tuesday evening so a win would narrow the gap to only 1 game between the Majors and the Baycats.

London started pitcher Angelo Andujar and Brantford countered with Christian Garcia to face the Majors in the bottom of the 1st inning. This was Andujar’s 3rd game of the 2017 IBL season, but he has not pitched more than an inning and a half in the previous 2 games. While Andujar had an ERA above 5 heading into the game Tuesday against the Red Sox, it was not a true indicator of his abilities. Andujar had not pitched a complete game or started one for that matter, so this was going to be his litmus test. Now everyone in the park was going to witness what he truly can bring to the table as a pitcher on staff with aces like Luis Sanchez in rotation, getting all of the recognition. Andujar did not disappoint the fans or his teammates. The top of the 1st inning ended without the London starter giving up a hit or a run. Andujar set the table perfectly for his teammates to give him an early lead, but it was not to be. The Majors were retired just as easily by Brantford starting pitcher Christian Garcia, unable to manufacture a run or hit themselves in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Both teams appeared as though they were struggling to generate their offenses. In fact, no runs were scored for the first 3.5 innings of play by either team. The Red Sox most serious threat was in the top of the 2nd inning with runners on the corners after 2 hits. Both hits would prove to be fruitless as Brantford did not capitalize on their best opportunity to take the lead and open the scoring of this game. London’s slugger Cleveland Brownlee doubled in the bottom of the 2nd inning, but was later thrown out trying to take 3rd base on a single by Mike Ambrose. Ambrose was stranded on base as the Majors next 2 batters were sat down, including a questionable 3rd strike call that did not go in the favour of Le Jon Baker. The 3rd inning was a 3 up, 3 down, for Andujar, who had only given up 1 hit after 3 innings of play. Finally, his talent was in the spotlight.

With a scoreless ball game to work with, the pressure of being in the spotlight might have proven to be a little too much for London’s starter Tuesday in the 4th inning. Suddenly, the Red Sox could do no wrong. The 4th inning produced a collection of hits, walks, errant throws, and mental lapses in the field, which placed Andujar in the dubious position of facing a bases loaded situation. Brantford found their offense and scored the game’s first 3 runs off a bases clearing double by Nic Burdett. The 3-0 score no doubt weighed heavily on the minds of the Majors’ coaching staff, as the pitching coach Casey Pulham paid a visit to Andujar on the mound. After the umpire broke up the huddle on the mound, Andujar settled down and retired the side to end the inning and stop the bleeding for now. Andujar would get touched up again in the 5th inning, while unable to locate the strike zone or fool the opposition with any of the pitches in his arsenal, Andujar was replaced in the 5th inning by Robert Doyle. Doyle came out of the bullpen to face runners on the corners and then he himself loaded the bases. Doyle gave up a walk to score Benjamin Bostick from 3rd, before ending the inning with no further incident. 4-0 for the visiting Red Sox through 4.5 innings. With half of the game yet to be played, the sharp crowd in attendance knew that their team had to start making a push to get back into this game or face a 2nd loss on the season. Right on queue, the bats from London arose from the ashes. Le Jon Baker singled, stole 2nd, and then was brought home on an RBI single by Kyle Gormandy, which made the score 4-1 for Brantford after 5 innings.

The Majors’ continued to swing the big stick in the 6th inning, adding 2 more runs and pulling within 1 run of the Red Sox, 4-3. It was not the long ball, however, that brought London back into this game. Saavy base running and a timely hits, that was how the Majors were going to climb back into this game, and put themselves in the driver’s seat for a chance at their 18th win of the season. A double to begin the 7th inning knocked Brantford starter Christian Garcia out of the game. Tanner Guindon came on in relief and would fare no better. Guindon gave up a bunt single to Chris Mc Queen, and then threw away the ball trying to get Mc Queen out, which allowed him to take 2nd base. More errors by the left fielder and pitcher eventually scored another run for London and they would tie the game before the end of the inning.

Todd Levitt replaced Robert Doyle in the 8th inning, and was replaced without giving up a run by Curtis Johnson. Johnson would give up a single, and find himself facing the next batter with runners on the corners, but would get out of the jam and the inning without a scratch on the scoreboard. The Majors did more than scratch the board in their half of the 8th inning. A dazzling display of bunts, singles, doubles, all were climaxed by a 2-run blast over the shrubs in left field by Catcher Mike Ambrose. Ambrose said he saw his pitch before in the previous inning, but missed barely. Well, Mr. Ambrose got all of this pitch, which sent the already stoked crowd at Labatt Memorial Park, into a wilder frenzy at a rare Tuesday night home game. Ambrose would end the night with 4 RBI, including the 2-run homer. Brett Sabourin drove in 2 runs as well. London shared the RBI wealth. In total, 6 players had RBI and a hit to contribute to the massive damage done by the Majors hit parade, particularly in the 8th inning. London had 8 hits, and a total of 9 runs before the fans in the ballpark could catch their collective breaths in the bottom of the 8th inning. The final score was 13-4, but that does not truly reflect the marvelous comeback that the fans of the Majors witnessed Tuesday night. London trailed 4-0 in this game, and looked as if they were not going to be able to touch the Red Sox for any hits or runs. The moon shot by Mike Ambrose, was equaled by the impressive variety of ways the Majors produced hits and runs. The bullpen shut the doors on Brantford when they were called upon, after starter Angelo Andujar was taken out of the game. It was not a poor showing by Andujar Tuesday evening, indicated by the applause he received while he left the game. Andujar pitched 4 innings, was charged with 4 runs, 3 of them earned. Curtis Johnson, however, would pick up the win for London.

Friday July 7th, was supposed to be the next home game for the London Majors, but there no longer a Guelph Royals team in the IBL, so that game is canceled. The Majors travel to Kitchener’s Jack Couch Park to take on the always tough, 3rd place, Kitchener Panthers, who boast a respectable 13-6 record on the season. The next home game that Majors fans will get to see, potentially could be the biggest, toughest, and most challenging game of this young season for their team. It will also be a double-header, to make up for a previously rained out game. The 2 games on Sunday July 9th at Labatt Memorial Park in London, could either put more distance between Barrie and London, or catapult the Majors into 1st place where they were for a majority of this season. What is at stake in this game for London is a chance to retake 1st overall in the IBL, blemish the perfect record of Barrie (unless the Baycats lose to Toronto before Sunday’s game in London), and exact revenge for Barrie ending the Majors’ perfect record.