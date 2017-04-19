"Long Story Short" stories from Western journalism students

"Long Story Short" is the second in a series of three shows from Western's Journalism and Communication program. Each show is made up of short documentaries made by Western journalism students for their audio storytelling class.

What comes to mind when you think of a comic book geek? Probably someone like “The Comic Book Guy” from The Simpsons or Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory. Dylan Short introduces us to local comic book artist Jillian Clair, who’s challenging that stereotype and bringing themes of feminism and equity to the comic book world through her work.

Lynn Brown never thought of herself as an especially political person – until the Ontario Liberal government announced that it intends to sell 60 per cent of Hydro One. Since then, Brown has organized with lifelong activists in a campaign to stop the public utility from going private. Robin De Angilis brings us that story.

Chronic pain, by definition, can be life-destroying. Melinda Thériault tells us the story of Kira, a 22 year-old who lives with chronic pain. Battling physical and mental illness while searching for a diagnosis, Kira endures with help from some fuzzy, feline friends.

Scott Leitch visits Point Pelee National Park on the shores of Lake Erie, which is home to more endangered species than any other national park in Canada. He takes us inside the efforts to preserve Point Pelee and the biodiversity within it.

Stories by Dylan Short, Robin De Angilis, Melinda Thériault, and Scott Leitch.

Hosted by Jamie-Lee McKenzie and Scott Leitch.

Special thanks to Meredith Levine, Erin Carroll, Paul Buckley-Golder, the Masters of Journalism and Communication program, and the Faculty of Information and Media Studies.