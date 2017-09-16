Interview with Luke Rose of Ivory Hours

On September 14th multiple London bands took over the stage at one of the greatest venues the city has to offer. Rum Runners has the appeal of a large club venue, but when you're there as a fan you feel right on stage with the band. Ivory Hours was the headliner for the show that had the fans of all ages jumping, singing and crowd surfing.

However, Ivory Hours was not the only London band that was performing: London native, Nikki Whithead of Nikki's Wives, who kicks off a 40 city tour through the USA soon and Lost in Japan lead by Addison Johnson on vocals and guitar, another a London artist, who's band has released their EP album Ghost & Wolf back in May. The energy that all three bands infused into the crowd was electrifying from start to finish, rocking out the Forest City.

When Addison took the stage flanked by Nolan Peake, Chris Hoekstra and James Wiseman rocking on the drums the fans were already excited. Not only did the band include the fans in their songs but some fans were screaming for their favourite songs including Animal. Addison responded back with a stare into the crowd and in a villainous voice "The animal is coming." When Beal Raiders alumni Nikki Whitehead took the stage the crowd blew up as the band had many friends and family in the crowd. This was one of the bands first shows in London in a long time and their first show before their tour that starts this week that will take them through the USA including Indiana & Texas.

When Ivory Hours took to the stage the fans knew from the start that the show that this would be Clarke Road alumni Chris Levesque's last show with the band as he continues teaching bass in London doing lessons. Ivory Hours tour will take them across Canada from London to Vancouver traveling 7617.2 Km in a month. The band had everyone singing to many hits, after the first song lead singer Luke Rose yelled out to the crowd that there needs to be more crowd surfing. After that, there were 4 people who immediately jumped up and started to surf the Rum Runner crowd. The loud crowd would not let the band leave without an encore. The band responded with hits "Warpaint" and new album title "Dreamworld." Afterwards the show fans had the chance to meet all the bands and get their photos with them, to wrap-up a truly memorable night of local music.