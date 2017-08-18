Londoners rally against hate and racism

On Wednesday, August 16, hundreds of Londoners gathered in Victoria Park to demonstrate against hate and xenophobia.

The rally was put on by the London chapter of the Council of Canadians and by People for Peace Canada.

It comes after an outbreak of political violence south of the border in Charlottesville, Virginia. There, Neo Nazis and white supremacists protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general in the American Civil War.

Thirty-two year old Heather Heyer was killed when a Neo Nazi, 20 year-old James Alex Fields Jr., drove his car into a crowd of counter protestors.

Organizers of the London rally stressed that that sort of hate and violence will not be tolerated in London.

On August 26, Pegida – Patritotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West – will hold a demonstration at Victoria Park.

At the rally this past Wednesday, organizer David Heap encouraged attendees to show up in opposition on August 26.

Listen to the full story above.

