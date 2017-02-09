London Police criticized for investigations of sexual assault

WARNING: Story contains graphic description of sexual assault.

A Globe and Mail investigation has brought Western University and London to the centre of a debate over how police handle sexual assault investigations.

According to the article, titled “Unfounded”, London Police classify one in three sexual assault cases as unfounded compared to one in five cases across the country.

The article told the story of Ava, who was sexually assaulted as a freshman student at Western.

The London Police Service has issued several press releases saying that they will be reviewing the way these allegations are handled. LPS also say they will consult community stakeholders to improve investigations of sexual assault and education of its officers.

John Pare, the chief of police, has issued a public apology to victims “whose experiences left them feeling that they were not supported or that may have eroded their trust in this police service in any way.”

Radio Western took the opportunity to talk to community members and organizations dedicated to the prevention and treatment of sexual assault.

Radio Western spoke to another Western student, Ryan, who suffered a similar traumatic experience as Ava.

London Police did not respond to request for comment for this story.

Listen to the full story above.

Written and produced by Isabella Kuscu.