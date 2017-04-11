London Police arrest 78 in human trafficking crackdown

The London Police Service announced today that it has arrested 78 individuals as part of a crackdown on human trafficking in Southwestern Ontario.

Project Equinox ran from October 4, 2016 to April 1, 2017. The project focused on three aspects of human trafficking – identifying johns, investigating suspected traffickers, and identifying victims of human trafficking.

The LPS cooperated with the Woodstock and Stratford police forces as part of the project.

Equinox was initially run out of the Street Gang Unit. Equinox became the responsibility of the new Human Trafficking Unit when it was established at the start of the new year.

In addition to the arrests, the LPS helped 18 women aged 15 to 55 leave the sex trade.