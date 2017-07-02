Post-Game London Majors Roop Chanderdat

This game is not happening, the field conditions will be too poor for a contest to take place. These were the thoughts of many heading into the Canada Day game between the London Majors and the Toronto Maple Leafs. There was a steady downpour of rain throughout the afternoon, and although the forecast called for the rain to end a couple of hours before game time, those arriving early to Labatt Memorial Park in London, remained skeptical on the status of the game. Fears were put to rest at approximately 4pm EST, the London Majors released a statement through social media that the Canada Day game scheduled for 6:05pm EST, was definitely happening. As the crowd began to enter the ballpark, the belief and confidence that there was going to be a game, was all over their faces. Blue skies, warm temperatures, made for a perfect evening of baseball. The grounds crew did an amazing job preparing the field for play in time for the first pitch. A capacity crowd of better than 5,000+ people packed into Labatt Memorial Park, wearing an array of red in support of celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday. It was truly a marvelous site to see, both the full stadium, and the sea of red shirts decorating the stands. A moment that truly defines the power of sports, seeing a full stadium of people, unified in colour, celebrating a day more important than themselves, in harmony and peace, with nothing on their minds but the game that was about to take place. After a torch relay for the Special Olympics in connection with Law Enforcement, went through the stadium, a pair of ceremonial first pitches, including one by the reigning MVP of the NBL Canada, Joel Friesen, and an anthem sung by all in unison in both official languages of our great country, finally, it was time to play baseball. The Majors began the game on Saturday with a 15-1 record, after narrowly escaping a near-comeback win by Hamilton, winning 7-6 on Friday night. London remained in 2nd place in the IBL before their Canada Day matchup with Toronto, 2 games behind the Barrie Baycats, who remain undefeated on the season at 18-0.

Luis Sanchez was the scheduled starting pitcher for the Majors. At the bottom of the 1st, the Maple Leafs would be starting Justin Cicatello on the mound. Sanchez began the game as the ace on staff with a 6-0 record, and a stunning 2.73 ERA. Sanchez showed his top form for most of the top of the 1st inning, but appeared to temporarily lose the strikezone when facing Toronto’s DH Justin Marra, or was it retaliation for a homerun off of Sanchez by Marra in a previous game? Sanchez sailed 2 flame-throwers over the head of Marra in a row, before eventually walking him. Other than one hit and the momentary lose grip of Sanchez, the game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the 1st inning. In the home half of the inning, a single by London’s Carlos Artega, was wasted as he was left stranded on base to send thing into the 2nd inning.

The game was locked in a scoreless tie for the first 3 1/2 innings, as starters Sanchez and Cicatello were engaged in a fierce pitching duel. However, in the bottom of the 4th inning, a triple by the Majors’ Byron Reichstein caused an eruption by the crowd. Finally, there was a threat of a run being scored by the home team, as Cleveland Brownlee was on deck and wasted no time by singling in Reichstein from home, for a 1-0 London lead. The RBI was Brownlee’s 19th on the season, to go along with 5 homeruns, and a respectable 2.73 AVG heading into the evening. Couple batters later, Michael Ambrose would score on a RBI double by Kyle Gormandy adding to the lead and at the end of the 4th inning, the score was 3-0 in favour of the Majors.

Scratching 1 run in the 5th and the 6th innings, stretched London’s lead over the Maple Leafs to 5-0 through 7 innings. Majors’ starter Luis Sanchez had only given up 5 hits and was not looking fatigued in the least. In fact, other than a putout resulting in Toronto’s only run in the top of the 8th inning by Connor Lewis, that scored Julian Johnson from 3rd, the outcome of the game was never really in jeopardy. The Maple Leafs Manager Damon Topolie saw fit for a pitching change, as Andrew Simonetti replaced Justin Cicatello in the bottom of the 8th inning and kept the score at 5-1, doing his part. According to Majors pitcher Braeden Farrington, today’s game was a total team effort. Indeed it was. London got a variety of hits and from different players, especially in the 4th inning.There was, however, a peculiar double steal attempt that massively failed by the the Majors in the bottom of the 8th. The botched base running was insignificant in the final result of the game. Toronto could get no closer in the 9th. 9 solid innings pitched by Sanchez, surrendering 5 hits, and his teammates committing no errors, secured a 5-1 victory for London.

The celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday was magnificent. The sellout crowd of red shirts, hats, and jerseys roared as the final out was recorded. Fans were invited onto the field for fireworks after the game, something that was equally as exciting as their Majors improving to 16-1 on the season. London inched a half game closer to the idle Barrie Baycats, who even with the win, were 1.5 games ahead for 1st place overall. Next on the IBL schedule for the Majors is rubber match on Sunday at Christie Pitts in Toronto against the same Maple Leafs that they just defeated.Saturday in a home and away series. The game is a 2pm start time and then London is back at the comfortable confines of Labatt Memorial Park on Tuesday July 4th, 7:35pm, for a makeup of a previously rained out game with the Brampton Red Sox.