







On September 22nd the London Knights will start their chase for another league championship in the OHL. The green and gold will enter their 15th season in the top arena in the OHL (Budweiser Gardens) when they host the defending Memorial Cup Champions Windsor Spitfires who finished with a very comparable record of 41-19-5-3 to the Knights 46-15-3-4, a separation of only 9 points in the standings (99-90).

When the season opens up both teams could be missing some key players which could greatly impact the start of the season, such as London's MVP Tyler Parsons who backstopped the team to Game #7 of the second round vs the Erie Otters. Including Parson, the Knights could be missing veterans Max Jones, Olli Juolevi, Cliff Pu and sophomore Robert Thomas who are all attending NHL camps. The Spitfires will be missing superstars Gabriel Vilardi, Michael DiPietro and Mikhail Sergachev who was recently traded from Montreal to Tampa Bay for Jonathan Drouin.

The Knights are in good shape in all positions with returning goalies Tyler Johnson and 2016 8th round pick Jordan Kooy who appeared in 11 games with a record of 8-2 including registering an assist. With Jones, Thomas and, Juolevi, Swedish newcomer Jesper Bratt who was drafted in the 2017 draft by New Jersey Devils in the 6th round. London also has some great talent adopted from the GOJHL, with Western Conference Rookie Of The Year Billy Moskal and local St. Thomas Stars defenceman Tim Fallowfield. Along with Bratt, Moskal and, Fallowfield the Forest City hockey team has Dalton DuHart, Emmet Pierce and Alex Turko all battling for positions on the Knights roster for this years championship run.

The Knights will look to name a leadership group for the season once NHL camps are over. Last years group included newly signed Toronto Marlies forward J.J Piccinich, over-age Owen MacDonad and possible 2017-18 captain Victor Mete. London will look to Robert Thomas and Clif Pu in the events they both return from their respective camps as well.

With Erie Otters losing Arizona draft pick Dylan Strome, along with Alex DeBrincat and last years deadline acquisition Anthony Cirelli the Knights look to take advantage of a depleted Erie Otters this season. The Knights know however there will be many more teams than just Erie in the hunt for a championship as they will try to continue their 17 consecutive seasons of making the playoffs, which is the longest active streak in the OHL.