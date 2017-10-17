Listen to London Show 7 – Sex Trafficking and Farmtown Canada

Sex trafficking in Canada is a $7 billion dollar industry. Nearly 66 per cent of girls recruited and brought into this trade, against their will, are between the ages of 12 and 17.

Currently there are no funded programs to assist these girls in getting out of the trade and the costs of physical and emotional damage. Girls are unknowingly being harvested, like crops, in every community. Kelly Franklin of Farmtown Canada is making a difference for these girls. Listen to her story and how we all can be a part of it.