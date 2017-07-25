Pre-Game Oakland's Manager Bob Melvin

Pre-Game Oakland's Outfielder Rajai Davis

Post-Game Toronto's Manager John Gibbons

Post-Game Toronto's Pitcher Francisco Liriano

Post-Game Toronto's Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera



The Toronto Blue Jays and the Oakland Athletics entered their 4-game series with the same record of 44-54, while sitting in the bottom of the AL East and AL West divisions respectively. The Blue Jays were hoping some home cooking would sooth their baseball soul, after going 3-7 on a 10 game road trip which saw stops in; Boston, Detroit and Cleveland. While the A's on the other hand after winning 3 games in a row post all-star break, have lost 4 of their last 6 games before coming north of the border. Oakland and Toronto have more things in common than just records going into their series such as; leaning on the long-ball in order to produce runs and poor run differential. The Athletics have had 207 of their 424 runs produced this season off homeruns which boils down to 48.8%, the 3rd highest in the MLB, while the Blue Jays sit in 1st in that stat category with a 51.4% with 401 runs on the season, 206 via homeruns. The A's also come into the game with a run differential of -76, which is second worst in the AL only to the Blue Jays at -90. Toronto would send Francisco Liriano (5-5 6.15ERA) to the hill with the team winning 9 of the Dominicans last 12 outings, despite him posting a 9.39ERA and 1.83WHIP in 1st innings. Oakland would counter with Chris Smith (0-0 2.77ERA) making his third career start, but 66th appearance in the majors. Chris was selected from Triple-A Nashville on July 8th where he started against Seattle at the age of 36 (+90 days) making him the oldest pitcher in Oakland Athletics history to make his first MLB start. The last time Smith pitched at the Rogers Centre was August 23rd, 2008 when he relieved Jon Lester for the Boston Red Sox giving up 4 runs in 2.1IP of work. A cloudy and rainy day in the capital of Ontario had the dome closed for batting practice, but as the rain faded the roof was opened up after 6pm which allowed a cool northerly breeze to blow across the stadium for the 7:07pm first pitch.

Former Blue Jay Rajai Davis (345GP, 15HR, 277H and 125SB in a Toronto uniform) started the game drawing an 8-pitch walk out of Liriano from the leadoff role and the next batter in shortstop Marcus Semien would nab himself a 6-pitch walk. Oakland would attempt a double-steal, only to have Russell Martin gun down Davis perfectly at 3rd base, denying him his AL leading 10th stolen base of July. That inevitably cost the A's a run, as Ryon Healy would skip a single over the head of Blue Jays starting left fielder Steve Pearce. The RBI single with an error charged to Pearce would place Healy on 2nd base with his 56th RBI of 2017 giving his team an early 1-0 lead. Liriano would settle down by striking out Oakland's homerun leader in Khris Davis swinging (Liriano's 1623 career strikeout victim) and getting switch-hitter Jed Lowrie to groundout to get out of trouble. The home team took all of two batters to respond, after a deep flyout to left field by Jose Bautista, Russell Martin would follow up his great defense with offence taking a 3-2 Smith offering over the left-center field fence to tie the game 1-1. Despite being 0 for 10 going into the at bat, Martin's 10th homerun now gives him 21 RBIs on the season. Smith would get fly-outs from Donaldson and Smoak who seemed to be aiming for the moon from the batter’s box to round out inning #1.

With 81.2IP and a 5-4 record in his career vs the A's, Liriano would find his groove in the 2nd inning sitting down Oakland in order including getting rookie Matt Chapman to strikeout looking. The Apple Valley, California native Chris Smith looked to return the favor, getting two quick fly-outs to start the bottom half before Ezequiel Carrera improved on his .292 batting average slapping a single to the outfield. After advancing to 2nd base on a wild pitch, Kevin Pillar would fail to cash in Carrera from scoring position striking out on a full-count for Smith's first K of the evening.

The 33-year old from San Cristobal, Domincan Republic continued to show some his best stuff in the 3rd inning, having a second consecutive 3up/3down inning, to sit down 8 straight Athletics' hitters including getting some revenge on Rajai Davis and Marcus Semien striking them out back to back. While Smith would make quick work of Toronto in the bottom of the 3rd facing the minimum in the inning and exacting revenge on Russel Martin by striking him out to end the fast paced inning.

Defense would shine for Liriano and the fans in the stands to start the 4th, as Ryan Goins would make a fantastic over the shoulder catch on Ryon Healy down the first base line for the first out. This was followed by two nice grabs by Kevin Pillar in centerfield to make it 11 A's sat down in a row. Blue Jays looked to break the 1-1 deadlock in the bottom half as Josh Donaldson would lead things off with a double off the 1-1 Smith offering. With 1st base open, Smith wouldn’t gamble with Toronto's leading homerun hitter, walking Justin Smoak and his 27HRs on 5 pitches. After getting Steve Pearce to hit a shallow flyout to leftfield for the first out, Smith would walk Tulowitzki to load the bases for Ezequiel Carrera. He would waste little time smacking an RBI single to centerfielder Rajai Davis, his 18th RBI of the season would give Toronto their first lead of the evening. Following Kevin Pillar hitting into an infield-fly on his first-pitch swing, Ryan Goins would rip the 0-2 2 out pitch identically to where Carrera did two batters prior for another RBI single. Ryan's 33rd RBI of the season would give the home side a 3-1 lead. With the bases still loaded Chris Smith eventually got out of the 4th himself by bare handing a Jose Bautista's dribbler to the third base side, getting a lovely assist from the first baseman Yonder Alonso who made a nice backhand scoop off the turf from the Smith throw.

​Liriano would start the 5th inning striking out Alonso with 94 MPH fastball for his 5th of the game and out #1. However Matt Chapman would push pause on his great outing the following at bat by crushing his 5th homerun of the year. His solo shot would cut the Toronto lead down to 3-2, while giving the 24-year old 9 RBI in his rookie year. The veteran left-hander would respond with quick outs of Josh Phegley (fly-out) and Matt Joyce (groundout) to conclude the 5th and his evening. Finishing his Monday night by throwing 86 pitches over 5 innings of work conceding 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 walks, while striking out 5. Chris Smith would bounce back from a rough 4th inning, by having a quick 1-2-3 5th including a wicked snag by shortstop Marcus Semien on Justin Smoak, robbing him of a hit to end the inning.

Joe Biagini would start the 6th inning in relief of Liriano, entering with a 2-8 record and 5.05ERA, he would walk to first batter he saw in Rajai Davis. However the defense would quickly pick up their pitcher by turning a 5-4-3 double-play from a groundball out of Semien. A fly-out of the next batter Ryon Healy would conclude the 6th for the A's offense. Chris Smith stayed in the game for Oakland in the bottom of the 6th, but started to show signs of fatigue. His 1-0 pitch to the first Toronto hitter of the inning in Steve Pearce would be victimized via a double off the centerfield fence. A fielder's choice on a Tulowitzki groundball would advance Pearce to 3rd base with 1 out, forcing Smith to inadvertently walk Carrera to put runners on the corners. Kevin Pillar followed with a bunt (what looked like a squeeze play), only to have Smith perfectly play the ball to home plate nailing Pearce at the dish for out #2. With runners on 1st and 2nd, Ryan Goins would fly-out to end any offensive threats and Smith’s night, as he would throw 96 pitches over 6 innings, giving up 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned runs and 3 walks, while striking out 2.

The fastball/changeup/slider pitcher in Biagini would stay in the game, making quick work of the A's 3up/3down to send things into the 7th inning stretch. Canadian John Axford entered the game in the bottom of the 7th in relief of Chris Smith, having already faced the Blue Jays twice so far on the season (2IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K, 0.00ERA). Toronto was not kind to the Simcoe, Ontario native as Jose Bautista (walk), Russell Martin (single) and Josh Donaldson (walk) would load the bases with 0 outs. This forced Oakland's Bob Melvin sitting on 999 career wins as an MLB manager to make another move to the bullpen, bringing in Josh Smith to take on Justin Smoak. All 39,613 in attendance stood on their feet at the Rogers Centre to watch their slugger with the bases juiced. The 2-1 pitch got smoked, but hooked foul down the right side denying a grand slam and eventually Smoak would settle for an RBI walk on a full-count offering to make it 4-2. With all the pressure remaining on Josh Smith, he struck out Steve Pearce and then proceeded to get a masterful 5-4-3 double-play out of Tulowitzki to escape with relatively little damage being inflicted.

Ryan Tepera would come out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen to pitch the 8th. After 2 innings of no hit baseball from Biagini, Tepera would continue the trend sitting Oakland down in order including a groundout by pinch hitter Bruce Maxwell and a strikeout on right fielder Matt Joyce. Josh Smith responded with his own solid half to an inning by sitting down Carrera via strikeout and Pillar by groundout, before coughing up a ground-rule double to Ryan Goins down the 3rd base side. However the following batter Jose Bautista would groundout on a 1-1 pitch to send things to the 9th.

Roberto Osuna received a warm welcome by the crowd as the closer ran from the bullpen door to the mound, as he was looking for his 25th save in his 29th opportunity in 2017. The youngest MLB player in history to reach 75 saves (22 years + 134 days) would strikeout Rajai Davis swinging for out #1 and Marcus Semien looking for out #2. After picking up strikeout #54 and #55 the young Mexican closer would go right after Oakland's designated hitter Ryon Healy turning him into #56 for save #25 for the 4-2 victory.

Toronto’s 45th win of the season, may seem minute when you factor in the team still being 9 games below .500, however entering the night only 6 1/2 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot and with another 63 games still left to be played, the playoff hunt is far from over. While in the other clubhouse Oakland’s manager Bob Melvin still has another three chances in Canada to pick up win #1000 as an MLB manager, as he looks to become the 64th manager in MLB history and 9th active manager to have 1000 wins under their belt. Part 2 of the 4-game series goes Tuesday night at 7:07pm with Oakland’s ace Sonny Gray (6-4 3.66ERA) and Cesar Valdez (0-0 2.70ERA) set as the games probable starters.