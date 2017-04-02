Lightning Head Coach Julius Post-Game



Considering how they lost their previous matchup in Windsor to the Express on March 8th by a score of 114-93. The London Lightning needed to send a message with a win last night in front of a huge energetic crowd at Budweiser Gardens and get a little taste of revenge on their Central Conference rival. They managed to comeback in the second half and prevail with the 106-101 victory.

London used every bit of effort, and determination to win a gritty game according to Coach Julius. London started off the opening tip with a 12-2 run, but Windsor ended the 1st quarter by outscoring the Lightning 23-8 . The contest became physical and chippy at times in the 2nd quarter, but the Lightning were unable to harness any of the energy from the rough action. Windsor’s frustration with the physical play and perceived lack of calls going their way, was beginning to show as well. There was plenty of conversation between Express Head Coach Bill Jones and his players with the officials, both during action and pauses in the game. Windsor’s perceived slight, however, was misconceived, as the fouls were 8-6 in favour of London. Bombing contested 3’s and missing, the home team failed to capitalize. The Lightning shot 21% (4-19) from the 3 point line. Missed 3’s, lead to long rebounds, and fast break opportunities, which the Express took full advantage of, capturing a 6 point lead heading into halftime 55-49.

The second half did not exactly start off any better for the Lightning as Coach Julius earned a technical foul exactly one minute into the 3rd quarter. However, the early ‘T’ proved to be beneficial and put a charge into his players. London changed the game plan and slowed the pace of the game down successfully. There were not nearly as many 3 point attempts, and when there were, they were quality shots. The Lightning as a result would have their best frame, outscoring the Express 30-17 in the 3rd quarter. It was almost a completely separate game in the 4th quarter, with play becoming increasingly gritty, with extra chatter on the court, and several lead changes. Windsor began to unravel and work against themselves with their on-court disputes with the officials. Several ‘unsportsmanlike fouls’ were called against the Express players and their bench. Windsor’s big man Nick Evans, received a 4th quarter unsportsmanlike technical foul and fouled out of the game as a result, only to have teammate DeAndre Thomas sub-in to subsequently foul out with 7:35 remaining in the 4th quarter, after he had received 3 quick fouls, out of the gate to start the second half. Things were more interesting late in the game for London’s coaching staff and players then they would have liked. The Express outplayed the Lightning in the 4th, outscoring them with 5 minutes left closing the deficit to as little as 3 points. Lightning’s Ryan Anderson, who was consistent all night on both ends of the court, ending up with 23 points, would help hold off the late game surge by Windsor, to pull out a very important win in a chippy affair 106-101.

The Lightning now improve to a 26-4 record with their 8th victory in a row, avenging their last loss which came at the hands of the Express. The top team in the NBL will have some east coast flavor come to town when the Cape Breton Highlanders come to the 519 Wednesday night. London will look to continue their strong play against a squad struggling in the basement of the Atlantic Conference.

