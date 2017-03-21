Doug Herring Jr. Post-Game vs A's

Coach Julius Post-Game vs A's



The Pughkeepsie, New York native Doug Herring Jr. led the way for the London Lightning to win by 6 points over the Orangeville A’s Monday night. The Utica College product produced 26 points on the court, as his team would combined for 56 points in the paint in the 99-93 victory at Budweiser Gardens.

The Lightning started the night off slow trailing 25-22 after the first quarter, but with the team playing in their fourth game in five nights, it would be easy to understand why the group might not have any gas left in the tank. London struggled in the first half, unable to generate any offense from beyond the arc or in the key. Momentum eventually seemed to swing in the Lightning’s favour, when Head Coach Kyle Julius called a late first half timeout. Despite his team responding, they still trailed 54-51 at halftime.

London came out to start the second half, with energy and pressure defense, a combination which powered them to a 22-18 3rd quarter, giving them the 73-72 lead heading into the fourth. Saving the best for last, the Lightning were able to contain the Orangeville offence, outscoring their opponents by five points in the final frame. Even though 56 points were scored in the paint, Coach Julius deflected thoughts that there was a concerted effort to attack down low; “we didn’t really talk about pounding inside today, we talked about energy in general, having good energy, defensive energy”. Instead, he referred to the defensive pressure that forced turnovers, leading to fast break chances, as well as a steady dose of dribble penetration. The win marks the 24th on the season for London and now has six straight wins under their belt.

The league best 24-4 record holding London Lightning now receive some well-deserved rest, a total of six days before taking on the A’s again back in Dufferin County on Sunday March 26th. This is last game in the month of March for the Lightning, before they come back home to tip-off against the last team to beat them in the Windsor Express April 1st.