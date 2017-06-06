Lightning Strikes Championship A Third Time

London Lightning Head Coach Kyle Julius

London Lightning's Doug Herring Jr.

London Lightning's Royce White

London Lightning's Ryan Anderson

London Lightning's Joel Friesen

London Lightning's Marvin Phillips

London Lightning Owner Vito Frijia



To say that it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in June, sounds ludicrous. For the London Lightning, however, a win on Monday night makes their season-long wish of the championship, come true like it was December 25th. Almost as if Santa himself delivered the newest toy to a little child that had stayed up all night waiting in anticipation, London returned to the Budweiser Gardens no doubt excited and nervous for what potentially can happen at night’s end. Entering Game #6 the Lightning took 2 of 3 in Halifax, the team was now poised to hoist the championship trophy on their home court with a win, giving them the 4-2 win in the series. For the visiting Hurricanes, it was rather simple. A win will force a game 7, and a loss guarantees that they go back to Halifax as the ex-champions of NBL Canada.

London returned to the familiar sights and sounds of home to play in the always difficult closeout game over an opponent. The Lightning are fortunate to have two chances at closing out the series, but no doubt did not want to give the upstart defending champs any reason to have hope. This particular series, pitting a rematch of last year’s finals combatants against each other, at times seemed more like a 12 round heavyweight boxing match. Puffing out their chests as the brats who lost in 7 in 2016, London began the series as the contender to the Hurricanes’ throne. The Lightning came out swinging hard in Game #1. In Game #2, Halifax essentially stole a game that they had no business being in. Games #3 and #5 were beat downs by London, with Game #4 serving as their only hiccup out East. The Lightning were at times too quick, and other times, too dominant inside. It was that two-headed monster that brought London to this moment, Game #6, a chance at NBL Canada glory.

It is often said by various athletes throughout history, that in a seven-game series, winning the last game is the most difficult. In the case of the Hurricanes, they did not want to be eliminated, there is pride in all athletes in series such as this one, nobody wants to lay down and accept defeat. London began the 1st quarter like the extreme challenge of putting down the defending champions was on their minds collectively, starting the game looking very focused, and aggressive. So much so, that their 17-6 lead caused the first time out of the game by Halifax’s Head Coach Mike Leslie. London let the Hurricanes right back into the game with their sloppy play. Out of the timeout, Halifax outscored the Lightning 10-6. Although they were trailing by 7, the Hurricanes’ run rattled London. The quarter was free flowing on offense, while if any defense was played, it was bad or resulted in a foul. The Lightning took control down the stretch of the 1st quarter with timely 3’s, which ballooned the lead 36-25 at quarter’s end. A high scoring quarter suggests how badly both of these teams wanted to win. London’s Royce White, the regular season MVP, and Ryan Anderson, showed their level of leadership by combining for 19 of the Lightning’s 36 1st quarter points.

In the 2nd quarter, the dynamic duo of White and Anderson took center stage again, as the two players who have had a unique chemistry all season, put it on display for the Budweiser Gardens fans to marvel at on Monday evening. Anderson began the game hot and remained hot in the 2nd quarter, scorching Halifax with a 5-6 shooting exhibition from beyond the 3 point line. To their credit, the Hurricanes marched right back into the game, closing the double digit lead that dominated most of the 1st half, down to as little as seven in the 2nd quarter. White and Anderson, however, would prove to be too dominant in the 1st half, as the two accounted for almost half of London’s first half points; White had 16 points, and Anderson had 17 points entering halftime, giving the Lightning the lead at the half 69-51.

The 3rd quarter was a 3 point shooting clinic being presented by the host Lightning, shooting a blistering 63% from behind the arc. All seemed lost and the defending champs looked like they were seeing stars, waiting to be put out of their misery. The funny thing about champions is, their heart cannot be measured. As London strayed from their inside outside game plan that was successful for most of the game, they also started to miss shots, which caused concern for their loyal fans in attendance. The Hurricanes won the 3rd quarter 34-28, setting the table for an exciting finish in the 4th quarter.

Budweiser Gardens had a nervous hush for periods of the 4th and final quarter of the game, although the mighty Lightning looked like they had an insurmountable lead for 3 quarters, Royce White and Ryan Anderson, were no longer as effective, while the bench was unable to contain Halifax’s Antoine Mason, who ended the game with 33 points. Although the other players for London were not needed for 3 quarters of this game, they showed their importance in the final moments of the 4th quarter with shots and stops on queue. Ultimately, the Lightning laid to rest the aspirations of the Hurricanes, as the dust settled, the London Lightning celebrated a 129-116 victory. The Lightning’s Ryan Anderson accepted the NBL Canada's Finals MVP award, under raining confetti, and in front of thousands of adoring fans.

Christmas came early for the London Lightning. Dreams, visions, and hard work, brought them the very thing that to little children, only Santa could grant: a championship title. Becoming the 2017 NBL Canada Champions affirms a dominant, historical and record-setting season. The joy expressed by the players and coaching staff of London, only was matched by the jubilant Lightning fans who stormed onto the court to join their heroes in celebration of their triumph. Although not considered to be very sportsmanlike, London’s players admitted that vengeance for last year’s defeat in the finals, was on their minds going into the night. London wanted the title that Halifax would not surrender easily, this heavyweight series resembled a boxing match of the ages, as both teams threw their hardest and best shot at each other, with only one winner allowed to be crowned by the rules of sports. Winning back to back was not to be for the Hurricanes, but they fought hard like true defending champions would. As for the Lightning, they will celebrate and enjoy their championship for the whole summer, undoubtedly sharing the afterglow of winning by touring the city of London with the trophy before getting back down to business for next season. Congratulations to the London Lightning, the 2017 NBL Canada Champions.