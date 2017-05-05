Lightning Reduce A's To Zzz's In Game #1

Lightnings Head Coach Kyle Julius Post-Game

Sports fans, there comes a time in every season of whatever sport you support, where you feel being extra loud, more attentive, and more available to catch game action, is that much more important to push your team through to winning a championship. Whether it be via Television, Radio, or the many other devices that allow fans to cheer on their favourite teams, there comes a moment in the season where your devotion may put an extra charge in the team you have been following, or so sports fans believe. The reality that so many fans fail to take into consideration, is that none of that really has an outcome on the final results. Palms may be sweatier in the case of the 2017 NBL CANADA Playoffs and perhaps players will hold/grip the ball a little tighter. Playoff beards, lucky routines, sound awesome, but when it comes down to crunch time, the outcome is decided by the players determination on the court. The time for “Remember The Titans” type speeches, strategic planning, or even to nurse injuries and soreness that have accumulated through a grueling regular season, is over. A record-setting season for victories, and winning 20 games in a row at home, are meaningless now to the London Lightning. Each team began their Game #1 of the 2017 NBL CANADA PLAYOFFS Thursday evening, with the same record; 0-0. Game #1 in the best of 5 series between the London Lightning and the Orangeville A’s, from Budweiser Gardens in London was supposed to be a clean slate for each team. Officially marking the beginning of the second season for London Lightning fans, buckle up, the playoffs have begun.

London bolted out as soon as the opening tip was taken. The A’s were either overwhelmed, or ill-prepared from the pre-game hype that consisted of the national anthem, and ceremonial jump ball. Orangeville was slow moving, unable to react or adjust to the onslaught that they faced within the opening minutes of Game #1. Turnovers and fast break points fueled a 30-15 lead for the Lightning after only one quarter of play at home. The building was electric as fans were witnessing an epic public flogging on the basketball court at Budweiser Gardens. The home team seemed to know what the A’s were going to do, countering every play that Orangeville made, before it was fully executed. Extra hands in the passing lanes, tight on the ball coverage, combined with double teams, added to the A’s first half woes. Blistering shooting from within and beyond the 3 point line, combined with stifling defense, afforded the Lightning a laughable 68-28 lead at halftime.

The 3rd quarter began as the 2nd quarter ended, half court alley-oops, 3 point bombs, and pressure defense were the story early on. London put their collective defensive hands in Orangeville’s cookie jar numerous times, quite successfully. London’s star forward Royce White, dominated every major category through 3 quarters by scoring 23 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dishing 9 tasty assists to get his fellow teammates involved in the beat-down of Orangeville. The 3rd quarter ended with the visiting A’s trailing the Lightning 96-52. London Head Coach Kyle Julius in his post-game interview, expressed his displeasure with the effort and focus of his guys. Although he also admitted to understanding as a coach and former player, it is very difficult to keep your foot on the gas pedal and close out a team in a blowout game, especially one that at one point featured the Lightning ahead of Orangeville by 50 points. The A’s were able to hit some shots and find a rhythm in the 4th quarter, but the outcome had really been decided earlier in the 1st half of Thursday night’s game. The lead was narrowed to under 30 points, however, the final score was never really in doubt, as London was able to defend home court, and win Game #1 of the playoffs. Giveaways led a large dent into the visiting team on the evening, as the Lightning outscored Orangeville 23-6 in points off of turnovers committed. Royce White finished his monster night with a triple double; 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, were more than enough to electrify his Lightning squad to a 111-87 victory over the A’s and send their fans home buzzing, and eagerly anticipating the next game.

The table is now set for tonight at Budweiser Gardens in London, where Game #2 will take place at 7pm. London Head Coach Kyle Julius vowed to get right back to work the next day after their win in Game #1 and review game footage. The coach anticipates that when a team has been embarrassed and humiliated such as Orangeville was on Thursday night, they will also watch film and look to correct mistakes, in order to win Game #2 in London, and send their own message that there is still plenty that needs to be decided in this series, and that this is supposed to be a best of 5 game series, not a best of 1. Game #2 tonight between these two familiar foes, should be a lot more interesting. Only time will tell who has made the proper adjustments. Stay tuned NBL CANADA fans, the 2017 Playoffs have arrived.