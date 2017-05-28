Lightning Lapse Late Against Hurricanes

Game 2 post-game Lightning's Head Coach Kyle Julius

Soreness, aches, pains, and fatigue must be on the list of ailments affecting both London and Halifax after Friday night’s affair in game 1. In a very short 24 hour turnaround, the Lightning and Hurricanes tipped off Saturday at 7pm for game 2 of the NBLC Finals at Budweiser Gardens in London. On a beautiful Saturday evening, the crowd was buzzing with anticipation of their Lightning taking a 2-0 lead in this best of 7 series. It is the championship; this is the time of year where you rub spit and dirt on injuries and keep playing. Sit on the bench, lose 4 games or win 4 games in the series, that is the only way rest will be allowed. This series will be a war and if Saturday night’s action in game 2 was any indication, Lightning fans might need their tickets for next weekend, as this series might go the distance.

Fatigue and lack of focus are a couple of ways to describe how London began and ended game 2. In fact, the Lightning had their fans standing for almost 2 minutes of the game before they scored. It is a tradition in London for the fans to remain standing until the Lightning score their first basket. Halifax was not much better mind you, at the 2 minute mark they only managed a 3-0 lead. London time and time again missed open jump shots and blew very makeable layups to fall behind 29-24 after the 1st quarter. The Budweiser Gardens fans were in utter shock as they could barely be heard. Their team has not trailed after the 1st quarter so the sight of watching the Lightning struggle to score must have been slightly disturbing.

Order was restored in the 2nd quarter as London came on to the court with a sense of purpose. The Lightning had an advantage down low and pounded the ball inside relentlessly. Though not always resulting in a score, the Hurricanes were definitely incapable of handling the inside presence London’s dynamic duo of center Royce White, and forward Marvin Phillips. Halifax was on their heels and began to fold under the increased defensive pressure applied by the Lightning. The Hurricanes coughed up the ball early and often in the 2nd, leading to London having a 15-7 advantage in points off of turnovers. The Budweiser Gardens faithful went into the halftime cheering loudly and also booing loudly during Halifax free throw attempts. Why not feel stoked about your team’s chances of winning this game? The Lightning went into the locker room with a 53-47 lead over the Hurricanes.

London started the 3rd quarter as if the 2nd quarter never ended. The London had a steady and balanced attack on offense from Royce White, Garrett Williamson, Marvin Phillips, Joel Friesen and others. Halifax seemed to be wilting under the Lightning pressure. Several Hurricanes players were visibly arguing with the officials and even one another at times. London was shooting a staggering 47% from beyond the 3 point and were poised to cruise to a commanding 2-0 lead going into the 4th quarter, leading 88-78 to begin the 4th quarter.

One common theme to the playoffs and championships in most sports, is that the game is not played on paper. In the case of game 2 of the NBLC Finals, the final outcome will be based on who wanted this game the most. London continued to blitz the upstart team from Halifax with 3 pointers and forcing turnovers. The Lightning maintained a double digit lead throughout most of the 4th. There was even an announcement over the public address system urging fans to cheer loudly as they may not see their team again, implying that London will win the series on the road and not need to return home for games 6 and 7. It was most likely not a dig at the visitors from out East, but somebody forgot to tell them that. The Hurricanes knocked down shot after shot, while the Lightning looked gassed missing multiple attempts. Halifax forward Billy White did not lead his side in scoring with his 15 points, but his consistency and domination, particularly in the 4th quarter, led to the Hurricanes outscoring London 33-22 in the 4th and final quarter of game 2. The main difference between games 1 and 2 was a balanced effort across the board by Halifax. The Hurricanes had five players in double digit scoring led by Antoine Mason, and CJ Washington, who each destroyed the Lightning with a game-high 27 points. There was a lack of effort and focus at times by London during the game. But in the remaining moments of the 4th quarter, there were failed defensive assignments and a bumbled inbound play to win the game, that cost the Lightning the game 111-110. London is usually flawless in their execution of a play that would have given them the win, as they trailed by only 1 with seconds on the clock, in a one possession game. In his post-game interview, London Head Coach Kyle Julius alludes to his team showing a lack of focus on both sides of center, which is one of the many things he says he intends to address before the Lightning take the court in Halifax for game 3.

Bumps, bruises, scrapes, and nagging injuries will get a chance to heal during a short resting period. Game 3 of this series shifts to the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia Tuesday night at 7pm. As London learned in this game, it will take a consistent 4 quarters of effort on offense and defense to win this series against the defending champion Halifax Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have proven that they can win in London; and even better than that delicious detail, they now have an opportunity to take the series at home. Games 3, 4, and 5 are all in Halifax because the NBLC Finals are a 2-3-2 format. Momentum is certainly on the side of the Hurricanes heading into game 3. For fans of the Lightning, two days off in between games 2 and 3 may be just what their team needs. The P.A. announcement that was mentioned earlier urging fans to make more noise as they may not see their team again, might have been a prophecy. If London continues to display signs of fatigue, lack of focus and effort, this series might be a sweep for Halifax at home. The Lightning face the very real possibility that they may be returning to the Budweiser Gardens in London to clean out their lockers instead of to celebrate a series win. Or at the very least, a chance to end the series at home in game 6 or 7.