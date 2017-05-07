Post-game interview with Lightning's Coach Kyle Julius

Post-game interview with Lightning's Garrett Williamson



The game plan should have been clear for the visiting A’s. Orangeville was looking to bounce back from an electrifying performance by London in Game #1 of this best of 5 series. The A’s could even the series with a win in Game #2 Saturday night in London at the Budweiser Gardens. The Lightning were anything but gracious hosts in the opener of this series, embarrassing Orangeville 111-87 on Thursday night. London executed their game plan to near perfection for the majority of the 4 quarters, and seemed to be steps ahead of the competition. It was as if the Lightning knew what offensive plays Orangeville was going to run before the A’s did. The visiting team never really was able to settle into whatever they wanted to execute offensively and they looked overmatched from start to finish. In order for the A’s to secure a win in Game #2 and even up the series Saturday night, they needed to play their game; dictate the pace of play, start the game quickly, and most importantly, they need to take care of the basketball. London benefited from Orangeville’s mishandling of the rock to the tune of 23-6 in points off of turnovers. Both teams would have to wait to go at each other as there was a near 20 minute pre-game ceremony of presentations and awards, including the 2017 Coach Of The Year Award given to London Head Coach Kyle Julius. Not surprising, after leading the Lightning to the best record in NBL Canada history (35), and finishing the 2017 regular season with 20 wins in a row at home. Maybe most importantly of all though, if you listen to his players, he has their admiration and they believe that he is most deserving of the honour. While waiting for tip-off however, the question had to be asked; would the long pre-game ceremonies have a negative effect on either team to start Game #2? London was not only Lightning hot from Game #1, but you also had the A’s boiling over their poor performance.

Game #2 began much differently than the horrendous start of Game #1. Orangeville flipped the script by controlling the pace of the game and appeared to take advantage of most of the opportunities the Lightning were giving them. Defensively the A’s made London’s looks at the basket difficult, while a few Lightning players got caught up in glaring at the officials, carrying on conversations with the them during and in between game play. By the end of the 1st quarter, London found themselves in a rare position, by trailing at home. Orangeville went into the 2nd quarter with a slim, but important 28-24 statement worthy lead. Everyone who was in attendance for Coach Kyle Julius presentation for winning the coach of the year, later got to saw him tearing into his team and the officials. Coach Julius’ squad appeared sluggish and unable to focus on the game itself during the 1st quarter. He in fact alluded to the 20 minute pre-game presentation ironically enough perhaps influencing his team’s negative start in his post-game comments. However, whatever the award-winning coach tore into his team, had an immediate effect. The stinging words from their head coach sparked London into their trademark pressure defense, and a combination of inside and outside shooting. London regained control of their upstart guests, by shooting 52%, and limiting the A’s to only 42% shooting before half. At halftime, the Lightning held a narrow 57-52 lead.

The collective core group of London veterans led by Garrett Williamson imposed their dominance in the 3rd. The Lightning also were punishing Orangeville inside with Royce White leading the barrage with defensive rebounds and post moves that would have made Hakeem Olajuwan proud, then leading the break to either finish or assist a basket on the offensive end of the court. London was looking more like their usual self, throwing lobs and applying increased defensive intensity, putting a charge into the rawkus crowd Saturday night. The Lightning ended the 3rd quarter with a 94-81 lead, obtaining the first double digit lead for either side in the entire game. The A’s started the 4th quarter like a team desperate for a win, and hungry to even the series 1-1, heading back to Orangeville for Game #3 Tuesday at 7pm. A couple players pushed the post-season flavor by chirping with the fans in the front row, and letting their displeasure with the officiating be known to the referees or anyone else who within hearing range. Chirping fans and referees usually distracts a team, and derails any chances they would have of winning the game, well somebody forgot to tell the A’s that. Orangeville had 6 players in double-digit scoring by the end of the game. London was getting a steady dose of their own medicine, as the A’s torched the Lightning from inside the paint, having clutch 3 point shooting, and making their free throws, while London missed a few shots from the charity stripe that would have all but iced the outcome. Lightning’s Garrett Williamson, and Royce White finished their nights with 28 and 23 points respectively. Meanwhile the A’s had a solid night of production from Rahir Hollis-Jefferson, who scored 28 points in an attempt to carry the balanced attack by his teammates. In fact, truth be told, the Lightning really escaped with a 121-118 win over Orangeville, to take a stranglehold in this series 2-0.

One of the most difficult things to accomplish in professional sports, is to win the deciding game of a series, particularly in a best out of 5 series. London has put themselves in a superior position, only having to win one more game to take the series, while forcing the A’s to now accomplish the near impossible feat of winning three in a row in order to win the best of 5 series. Orangeville will not only have to win at home Tuesday and Thursday, but then return to the Budweiser Gardens in London for a potential Game #5 and claim victory in order to move on. The A’s have dug themselves a deep hole to dig out of, though not inconceivable to get out of. Only question left to answer in this series is, what is the more powerful tool; broom or shovel?