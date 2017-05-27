Lightning Calm Hurricanes In Game #1

Post-game London Head Coach Kyle Julius

Post-game Halifax Head Coach Mike Leslie

Post-game London Player Marvin Phillips



Last night, the forecast called for calm and cool weather. Inside Budweiser Gardens in London, however, a huge storm was about to take place. 40 games, 2 rounds of playoffs, boiling down to 2 teams and 1 championship. Game #1 of the NBL Finals has finally arrived. The host London Lightning are taking on the defending champion Halifax Hurricanes in a rematch of the Finals from 2016. These teams are no strangers to one another. As mentioned previously, they met in last year’s championships, but also faced off twice this regular season, with London taking both games. Strategy is based on film from previous matchups, other games, looking for tendencies, and trying to exploit mismatches. Statistics and film-watching do not determine the outcome of the games however, the battle is still won on the court, and each team knows that they will be starting from ground zero, nothing else matters now, except what is done and not done, on the hardwood. Lost in all of the hype is an important fact: this will be the first time in NBL history that the Finals will feature two Canadian head coaches.

After the initial jump ball, it seemed the Hurricanes were more fresh and ready to play than their hosts. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 7-2 lead, leaving the crowd at the Budweiser Gardens stunned, also prompting Lightning Head Coach Kyle Julius to call an early timeout. The rumblings about London being rusty from a week off between games, was snuffed out quickly after the timeout was over. Unhappy with the effort to begin the 1st quarter, guard Joel Friesen was substituted into the fray for the Lightning, and gave a spark of energy, exactly what was needed for this team at this time. A 5-0 run by Friesen himself, assisted in London getting their first lead of the game and put Halifax on their heels for the first time in early stages. Quickly the Lightning began to control the pace with active hands, flooding the passing lanes, which led to easy layups and open 3’s in transition. A much happier group of fans of the home team were breathing a collective sigh of relief as the 1st quarter ended with London leading 24-17.

The two teams may have been feeling each other out in the 1st quarter, perhaps there were jitters and nerves. Maybe the Lightning were a little bit rusty from their long week off, but teams looked much more settled and familiar with each other to start the 2nd quarter. The Hurricanes hit a 3 pointer to start the quarter, but was quickly erased by a 3 point play opportunity by London in transition in response. Lightning forward Marvin Phillips drove the ball to the basket, was fouled, scored, and hit the following free throw, earning back the 3 points for his squad in an unconventional way. In the playoffs, specifically the Finals, whatever needs to be done, and however you need to get it done is the motto. The energy turned up by London which caused two quick turnovers, forcing Hurricanes Head Coach Mike Leslie to call his first timeout of the game. Halifax was able to recover coming out of the timeout, and managed to stop the bleeding, ending the 2nd quarter trailing the Lightning 51-49 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, London flexed their first place muscles on the Hurricanes, as double digit contributions from 3 or more players pushed the lead at one time in the 3rd quarter to more than 10. Then Halifax hit 3 3’s in a row to climb right back into the war, while powered by a monster performance by Hurricanes guard Antoine Mason. Mason had 28 points after 3 quarters, even giving his team a short lead, and was the main reason that the game was tied to start the 4th quarter 81-81.

The Lightning controlled the 4th quarter much the same way they controlled the 1st quarter, Halifax may of won the middle 2 quarters, but London took over the game when it counted in the 4th. With 6 different Lightning players adding double digits in scoring, the outcome was not threatened for the home squad. London outscored the Hurricanes 24-16 in the last quarter to eventually win Game 1 of the Finals 105-97. Joel Friesen provided a much needed spark off of the bench with 17 points, equaling the team-high added by teammate Garrett Williamson. Halifax seem to get nothing from anyone other than Billy White’s 25 points and Antoine Mason’s 30 points. Mason’s 30 points are a tad misleading as he had 28 points after 3 quarters, managing to score only 2 points in the 4th quarter and was non-existent down the stretch in crunch time.

No rest for either of these two teams as Game 2 of the NBL Finals starts at 7pm at the Budweiser Gardens in London tonight. In post-game interviews, the head coaches from each side said they would be reviewing the footage from Game 1, make adjustments where necessary. Its not all on the coaches though, the games are played on the basketball court, not on paper. Short term memory loss is more encouraged than remembering and harping on mistakes made in the previous contest. No tricks up the sleeves, no rabbits in the hat, Lebron James is not showing up to take time off from the NBA Finals to help either squad. Previous records in the regular season and the head to head record are over with. Last year’s championship series featured the same two teams is many moons ago. Tonight, Halifax will try to even the series, and the host Lightning will be trying to take a 2-0 stranglehold in Game 2 of the NBL Finals. Bring your umbrellas and storm gear if planning to attend the game, tension and frustration will no doubt fuel another epic battle between two forces of Mother Nature.