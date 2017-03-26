Knights Forward Mitchell Stephens Post-Game

After Jeremiah Addison buried the game winning goal in overtime Friday night to give the Windsor Spitfires a 1-0 series lead, the pressure was now on the defending Memorial Cup Champions to respond or risk going down by two in the best of seven series before heading to Windsor. The home team came out flying from the opening puck drop in front of their faithful Sunday crowd, dictating the pace in the visitor’s zone early. It took 6:15 for the Spitfires to register their first shot on Knights goaltender Tyler Parsons, a nice glove stop made on Ottawa Senators prospect Logan Brown and by then London had compiled five shots already on Windsor starting goalie Michael DiPietro.

The physical tone set in Game #1, would be raised quickly in Game #2 with Knights right winger Adrian Carbonara dropping the mitts with Spitfires center Hayden McCool in an entertaining bout 9:44 into the contest. A mere seven seconds later London’s Cole Tymkin would get into a flash tilt with Windsor’s Christian DiGiacinto to add to the population of the penalty boxes.

London’s tenth shot of the game would create the first bit of controversy in the series, as the 69th overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres Cliff Pu would crash the net with the puck. He would appear to be initially denied by DiPietro, only to have the puck go under the sprawling goalie in a pile of bodies in the blue paint. Despite the roar from the crowd and a few Knights putting their gloves up in celebration, there was no goal light or goal signified by any official on the play. However the referees in Ackman and Cairns would review the play for a lengthy time and after several minutes would end up rewarding Pu with a goal to make it 1-0 home side. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Janne Kuokkanen and Brandon Crawley would grab the assists on the first goal of the afternoon. With no camera angle clearly showing the whole puck completely across the goal line, the Spitfire fans in attendance would become irate. Their teams overall play in the first twenty minutes wasn’t helping with their displeasure either, as Windsor only mustered four shots on goal, compared to London’s twelve and trailed 1-0.

7:58 into the 2nd frame with London doubling Windsor in shots 20-10, the Western Conference grit would shine once again in the series. With an ugly altercation that saw Game #1 hero Jeremiah Addison receive a 5 minute major and game misconduct for a ruthless crosscheck that broke his stick on Max Jones. The Knights would take all of 11 seconds to pad their lead with Vancouver Canucks prospect Olli Juolevi netting his second powerplay goal of the series to make it 2-0. Despite great passing and a few chances London failed to score again with the remaining 4:49 in the 5 minute major and that seemed to spark Windsor.

With the latest goal scorer Olli Juolevi in the penalty box for roughing, the away team would get on the board as Aaron Luchuk would be credited with his 3rd goal of the series from a Logan Brown shot at the 14:41 mark of the 2nd period. Montreal Canadians 9th overall pick from the 2016 draft Mikhail Sergachev would pick up the other assist on the play. The Russian defensemen was not done there, grabbing his second point of the night, by scoring 2:25 later on a point shot to tie the game up 2-2 with Jalen Chatfield and Christiano DiGiancinto picking up the assists. With the shots tied 14-14 over the period, it seemed as if Windsor had an edge going into the 2nd intermission even though they were being out shot 26-18 in a tie game.

Both teams would exchange opportunities to take the lead in the first half of the 3rd period of play, but once again special teams would end up proving to be a difference maker. With Spitfires’ Logan Brown in the penalty box for the rare ‘Blindsiding’ call, the London powerplay would make him pay. The Peterborough, Ontario native Mitchell Stephens who scored the game tying goal in Game #1 to force overtime, would grab his second big 3rd stanza goal of the series, jamming it past DiPietro with only 8:28 left on the clock to make it 3-2 London.

Windsor Head Coach Rocky Thompson would pull his goaltender for an extra attacker with 2:15 left in the game and call his timeout with 1:22 left to orchestrate a plan to force overtime for a second straight occasion. That plan was quickly spoiled though by Max Jones putting two cherries on the sundae with back to back empty net goals 31 seconds apart to give the Knights a three goal lead to victory.

Just because the scoreboard said the game was over didn’t mean there wasn’t time for messages to be sent both ways before Game #3 Tuesday night in Windsor. London Head Coach Dale Hunter even pulled starting goalie Tyler Parsons for the final 10 seconds in favor of backup Tyler Johnson, after the World Junior Champion picked up an unsportsmanlike conducted penalty. Even at the final buzzer Adrian Carbonara who started the afternoon off with a scrap, would try to mix it up with Spitfire defensemen Tyler Nother and had a few choice words for the Windsor bench on his exit.

Go figure this #4 vs #5 Western Conference matchup featuring two teams who evenly split the six game season series would make for a great playoff matchup. With this series tied up 1-1, the setting now moves to The City of Roses for Game #3 (Tuesday) and Game #4 (Thursday). The win for London also guarantees another home playoff game at Budweiser Gardens this Friday night with a 7:30pm puck drop.