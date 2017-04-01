Knight's Juolevi Post-Game

Knight's Thomas Post-Game

Knight's Parsons Post-Game

Spitfires' Coach Thompson Post-Game



The Friday Night Fight to watch closing out the month of March was game 5 of the Western Conference quarter-finals between the Windsor Spitfires and the London Knights. With the Spits taking games 3 and 4 in Windsor, the Knights were battling for their season hoping to stave off an early-round exit.

This matchup started very similarly to the previous two games at Budweiser Gardens with Windsor coming out sluggish, opening the door for the Knights. 16-year-old center Robert Thomas got the scoring started early in the opening frame after putting home a rebound after a hard point shot from Evan Bouchard. The teams traded penalties, but neither penalty kill budged giving the green and gold a one goal lead going into the first intermission while also doubling the Spitfires in shots.

The slow start in the first period by the Spitfires was clearly a point of emphasis from head coach Rocky Thompson during the intermission as Windsor started the frame with a furious attack, forcing Knights goalie Tyler Parsons to make consecutive sprawling saves before Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco finally scored, tying the game at one just 21 seconds into the middle frame. That goal seemed to open up the game a little more for both sides as great chances were exchanged. The Knights finally pulled ahead midway through the second with Mitchell Stephens potting another huge goal for his squad in the playoffs. The Spitfires out-shot London 11-6 in the frame, but saw themselves trailing by one goal going into the final frame.

With the heartbreak of the game four overtime finish fresh in their minds, the Knights knew they wanted to close this one out in regulation. It would be no easy task as their questionable penalty-kill was put to the test twice at key moments in the third period. While the unit may have been suspect in previous games, the green and gold managed to kill off all the penalties they saw in game five. Dale Hunter's squad managed to control most of the play in the final frame despite protecting a one-goal lead which could define their season. That did not stop Windsor from sending a last-minute push in the Knights end which saw shot after shot either blocked, saved or nearly miss. There was not a single fan seated in the final 10 seconds which saw Knights diving all over the ice trying to protect their crease until the final buzzer went—signaling a London victory, and a game six, Sunday afternoon in Windsor.