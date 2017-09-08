Newest Knight Alec Regula



Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships and today the London Knights just got a little bit bigger on the blue line. During a press conference held at Budweiser Gardens this afternoon, the OHL squad announced the signing of defensemen Alec Regula, who the Knights drafted in the 4th round (74th overall) in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection. Standing 6’4”, hailing from West Bloomfield, Michigan Regula was playing for the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season. He managed 5 points (1 goals/4 assists) over 53 regular season games and would go onto help the Steel capture the USHL Clark Cup Championship.

Hard to believe this is a guy who decided to press pause on playing AAA hockey when he was younger, to play high school puck instead with his brother. A decision many hockey critics would deem odd for a young man looking to play in the NHL one day. However Alec so far has proved those critics wrong after playing for Cranbrook-Kingswood Upper School of the USHS and scoring 31 points (6 goals/25 assists) over 53 regular season games. The same year he was drafted by the Knights, he was also selected by the Chicago Steel, only they selected him the 2nd round (22nd overall) in the 2016 USHL Futures Draft. He would choose to play in the USHL with thoughts of going the NCAA route to the show, possibly through the University of Michigan. After the one season and a USHL Championship, friends like current Bloomfield Township, Michigan born Knight Sam Miletic helped convince Alec that the London organization was the best path to take. Regula recognizes how key knowing his teammates are before even coming to a new league, team and city “one of the tough things in hockey is meshing with the team and they’ve already been going here for a couple week. So, it’s going to be tough to step in right here, but it’ll make it a million times easier with Sam right behind me.”

Regula won’t just have the OHL coming up to show off his talents, he will be playing in the upcoming CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game which is a showcase for U.S. born draft eligible players for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Fitting for a teenage trying to make his way to the National Hockey League, he has number of an NHL draft pick who’s already making that next step to the ultimate goal, as he’ll be wearing the jersey # Janne Kuokkanen wore 72 last season. Regula and the rest of the new additions will be tested soon, as the Knights get ready with preseason action against the Erie Otters next week.