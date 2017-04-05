1st Star Of The Game Olli Juolevi

2nd Star Of The Game Robert Thomas

3rd Star Of The Game Tyler Parsons



















After Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Graham Knott scored the OT winner in Game #4, it gave his Windsor Spitfires a commanding 3-1 series lead over the London Knights. The defending Memorial Cup Champions risked being eliminated in the first round by this year’s host of the infamous CHL tournament. However London managed to push the series as far as it could go, by surviving at home in Game #5 and winning for the first time all season in Windsor in Game #6. Tuesday night the Knights completed the series comeback in front of a sold out Budweiser Gardens by winning Game #7 in a nail-bitter 3-2.

For the fourth occasion in the series, the Spitfires started off slow in the Forest City. Not registering a shot on goaltender Tyler Parsons until 7:23 had come off the clock. By then, London had six shots on Windsor native Michael DiPietro and Cliff Pu had beat him, but not the goalpost on a shorthanded opportunity at the 6:05 mark. Rocky Thompson’s squad would settle down and start to generate more offensive in the latter half of the first stanza, only being outshot by two (8-6) over a scoreless twenty-minutes of hockey.

With Graham Knott sitting in the penalty box for goaltender interference early in the second period, the Knights powerplay would flex its muscle once again in the series. Robert Thomas and Mitchell Vande Sompel would assist on a beautiful shot from Janne Kuokkanen that found the back of the net. The 1-0 tally 3:55 into the period was the fourth goal of the playoffs for the Carolina Hurricanes draft pick from Oulunsalo, Finland. Later on, over halfway through the period London would extend their lead with Max Jones capping off a fantastic passing play from Owen MacDonald and Dante Salituro to make it 2-0 with 7:56 left before the second intermission. An irritating period of hockey for Windsor to say the least as their performance was much improved from the first, only to have conceded two goals on six shots put out by the Knights, while having all fourteen of their shots in the stanza denied by Parsons.

Entering the third period with the most dangerous lead in hockey, London looked a tad tentative and the Spitfires would capitalize. Just 2:15 into the frame Jeremy Bracco stole the puck at the Knights’ blueline, walked right down Main Street and snapped it past Parsons to cut the lead in half. Windsor would then take advantage of an Evan Bouchard holding penalty, by tying the game 2-2 at the 9:34 mark with Aaron Luchuk’s fourth goal of the series. Just as all the momentum had swung into the visiting teams favor, Anaheim Ducks prospect and Finnish forward Julius Nattinen would take a roughing penalty, putting Windsor down a man with exactly nine minutes left on the clock. With only eleven seconds left in the penalty, Nattinen would have to watch from the box as Vancouver Canucks prospect and Finnish defensemen Olli Juolevi score, to make it 3-2 with 7:11 left in the game. With 1:34 left in the contest, the Spitfires would use their timeout and pull their goaltender seeking one more goal to force overtime, but to no avail. As the Knights would survive the last minute push by Windsor and advance to the second round of the OHL playoffs.

A heartbreaking loss and series for the Windsor Spitfires does not conclude their season though, as now they will prepare to host the CHL’s best in this year’s Memorial Cup tournament. The London Knights hope to be there as well, ‘defending their throne’ but still have a steep mountain to climb in the OHL post-season. The Erie Otters finished 1st in the Western Conference with a league high 103 points, four points more than London. The Otters also won the season series 4-2, with the Knights winning the last encounter 3-2 on March 14th at the Erie Insurance Arena. Game #1 (Thursday) and Game #2 (Friday) takes place south of the border before the series switches to London for Game #3 next Tuesday night with a 7:00pm puck drop.