Jutanugarn wins 2017 Manulife LPGA Classic in a Playoff

It was not supposed to end this way.

Lexi Thompson was cruising along with four shot lead with seven holes to go in the final round of the 2017 Manulife LPGA Classic held at the Whistle Bear Golf Course in Cambridge. In the end she would lose in a playoff to Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn who won for the first time this season as she rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole. The win for Jutanugarn, last year’s Rolex LPGA player of the year, will allow her to take over the number one position on the world rankings when they are released on Monday.

But back to Thompson. She was at 20-under par after 11 holes in the final round. She had started the day with a one shot lead over her playing partner Lindy Duncan. Duncan bogeyed 3 of her first 4 holes and was never a factor after that. Meanwhile, Thompson was 3-under after the opening 9 and after two pars on 10 and 11, had a 4-shot lead over Jutanugarn and her playing partner, the ever smiling In Gee Chun of Korea.

Then the wheels slowly started to come off. Thompson bogeyed number 12 while Jutanugarn had birdied it and the lead was down to 2 shots. A bogey by Thompson on number 13 cut the lead to one. But a birdie on number 15 restored her lead to two shots. Jutanugarn could only make pars from holes 13 to 18 to finish her 72 holes at 17-under par (she shot 69 in the final round). Meanwhile Chun bogeyed 14, but birdies on 15 and 16 pulled her to within two shots of Thompson, as Chun finished with a final round score of 70 to go to 17-under par as well. All Thompson had to do was par the last two holes.

However, on the par three 17th hole, her tee shot left her with a 50-foot uphill putt. She ended up three-putting for a bogey. Thompson then boomed a drive right down the middle on number 18 and lofted a wedge shot about 35 feet short of the pin. Her first putt was about 4 feet short of the hole. With both Jutanugarn and Chun sitting on the steps of the scoring tent watching (after taking a few selfies of themselves together), Thompson lined up her four-footer to win the tournament. But she missed it as the large galleries surrounding the 18th hole gasped in surprise. Thompson finished the day with a score of 72, even par. Chun, Jutanugarn, and Thompson then headed back to the 18th tee for a sudden death playoff.

Both Chun and Thompson split the fairway on their tee shots and got their second shots on the green. Meanwhile Jutanugarn hit her tee shot into the rough, but was able to get her second shot to be the closest to the pin of the three. After both Thompson and Chun just missed their puts slightly to the right, Jutanugarn calmly stepped up and curled her 25-foot putt into the heart of the cup for the victory.

“The putt had a break from left to right,” said Jutanugarn in the media room after receiving her trophy on the 18th green in front of the galleries. “So I go like one foot right to left uphill. I just tell myself, make sure you don’t leave it short. On hole 18 before, I leave it short and I got like pissed off because I leave it short there.

“I just can’t believe I win the tournament. I didn’t expect anything at all because like when I got here (for the tournament) I didn’t feel comfortable with my swing. It’s like a surprise for me. I never think I can win here.”

For Thompson, it was a bitter pill to swallow. She was in command of her game for most of the four rounds, but she let it get away in the last couple of holes.

“I just struggled with the putter,” Thompson said immediately after the playoff. “You know, I made everything all week, and then I missed just the last two putts. I guess on the last two holes (of regulation), actually last three holes, I had like a five-footer, six-footer and about a four-footer (on 18) and missed them all. If I made those, I would have won, but that’s golf I guess.”

Thompson then had to make her way through many spectators lining up for autographs and photos. To her credit, Thompson stopped and signed them all. After that, she could be seen wiping tears from her eyes as she and her caddie walked across the practice green and headed to the parking lot.

As for Lindy Duncan, she started the day in the final group, just one shot behind Lexi Thompson. It was her first time ever being in the final group on the final day of a tournament and it was a bit intimidating. She was just not able to get her game going as she shot a four-over par 40 on the front nine (this after shooting a 29 on the front nine on Friday) . She shot a final round 75, three-over par, which left her at 15-under par for the tournament, good for a tie for seventh place, still her best finish in her two years on the tour.

“It was a struggle,” said Duncan after the round with only this reporter taking the time to talk to her. “On the front nine, I was really uptight, I think understandably so. Playing with Lexi, you know I’ve played with her before, but out here, in the final group, it was pretty awesome. I just seemed to always be just two feet in the rough all day (on her drives) and I was starting to get a little frustrated.”

The low Canadian was Brooke Henderson who had what can only be described as a truly up and down day. She had one eagle and five birdies, but also had six bogeys. It seemed like every time she made a birdie, she would follow it up with a bogey. She finished the day with a score of 71, one under par. She finished the four rounds at 11-under, good for a tie for 11th spot with American Austin Ernst who had the low round of the day with a 67 (actually tied for the low round of the day with the only golfer in the field from Belgium, tour rookie Laura Gonzalez Escallon). For Henderson, it was her best ever finish in the six years of the Manulife LPGA Classic.

“Yeah, definitely nice to have a better finish than I have the last few years,” said a somewhat frustrated Henderson after her round to a throng of local media. “It’s always been a tough week for me, a lot of commitments. I love seeing the fans out there and they really showed me so much support of the last four days. But I missed a lot of putts today.”

Hamilton’s Alena Sharp, who was tied for the lead in the tournament after the second round, struggled all day and did not make a birdie. She had to take an unplayable lie on number 18 after her tee shot ended up in the left rough. She ended up with a double bogey on the final hole, shooting a final round of 76, 4-over par. She finished in a tie for 15th spot at 10-under par overall.

“I played well today. Actually, I played better today than yesterday,” said Sharp after her round. “I hit one bad shot on the last hole and didn’t make any putts, so It’s kind of not sitting well at the moment. But the fan support was amazing.”

The other Canadian who made the cut and played the weekend was Symetra tour regular Brittany Marchand from Orangeville. Appearing in her first ever LPGA event, she started the day tied for ninth at 12-under par and was in the fifth last group of the day. But the clock struck midnight on her tournament as she soared to a final round of 81 and dropped 37 places to finish tied for 46th spot.

A few other notable scores included England’s Jodi Ewart Stuart finishing alone in fourth at 16-under par. Last year’s champion Caroline Masson of Germany finished tied for 28th at 7-under par. And Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, the co-leader after the first round, had the shot of the day on the 18th hole. Her second shot from 132 yards out landed on the green and rolled all the way into the cup for an eagle two. That left her at 11-under, tied for 15th spot.

This could be the last year of the tournament as the main sponsor, Manulife Financial, has ended their association with the tournament after a good run of six-years. Currently, tournament organizers are looking for another local major corporation to step forward, but as of right now, no one has stepped forward.

If this is to be the final time for this tournament, at least it went out in exciting fashion with a three-way playoff, the third playoff in its six-year history.