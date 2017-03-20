Jordan Peterson gets cheers, and no jeers, at Western

Controversial professor Jordan Peterson spoke to hundreds of students and community members at Western Saturday afternoon.

Peterson became a public figure last year for his public refusal to use gender neutral pronouns.

The previous day at McMaster University, protesters forced Peterson's lecture outside.

His reception at Western couldn't have been more different. One protester showed up, though he was there in support of Peterson. The lack of protest surprised many of the attendees.

Peterson touched on gender identity at the top of his lecture, but spent most of his talk on other subjects including politics, history, and psychology.

After the lecture Peterson posed for photos, signed autographs, and answered questions outside.

