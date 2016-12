94.9 CHRW is looking for a new Live Sports Coordinator!

You can download a PDF of the Job Description Here

Please forward a resume, cover letter and audio samples by Friday October 21st to:

Andrew Barton, Program Director, chrwpd@chrwradio.ca

No phone calls please, only those deemed qualified will receive notification of interviews.

Thanks,

