Investigating Injustice: A Conversation with John Dougherty

John Dougherty is an American journalist and founder of InvestigativeMEDIA, an independent public interest media organization.

In 2014, Dougherty was approached by opposition to a proposed new mining project in Arizona. The mine, operated by Canadian company Hudbay Minerals, would be the third-largest open-pit copper mine in the United States.

That was a start of a journey that took Dougherty across North and South America investigating some of Hudbay’s previous mining operations. What he discovered is documented in his film, Flin Flon Flim Flam, which is available on Youtube.

Dougherty was in London for a screening of Flin Flon Flim Flam in cooperation with Cinema Politica, an alternative media organization that showcases documentaries.

In this interview with Radio Western, Dougherty talks about the film, Hudbay’s operations and history, the future of investigative journalism, and Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency.

Radio Western received a response from Hudbay Minerals with regards to this interview. They said that considering the video is funded by opponents of the Rosemont Project – the proposed mine in Arizona – they can’t consider the film fair or balanced.

They also claim the film contains so many inaccuracies that they cannot refute each individual one. Hudbay denies that their mine in Manitoba contributed to any poisoning, and that a peer-reviewed study says that the risk of health impacts is low to negligible.

Hudbay denies the version of events presented by the plaintiffs in the Guatemala lawsuits. None of those allegations have been proven in a court of law.