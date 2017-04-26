Interviews with Conservative Leadership Candidates

On May 27, Conservative Party members will select Stephen Harper's replacement.

There are 13 candidates in the crowded race for the leadership – Radio Western has interviewed seven of them. The audio above is a collection of those interviews.

As this podcast was being put together, businessman and reality TV star Kevin O'Leary dropped out of the race. He's thrown his support behind Maxime Bernier.

The final debate is tonight, April 26, in Toronto.

Special thanks to candidates Michael Chong, Maxime Bernier, Lisa Raitt, Chris Alexander, Deepak Obhrai, Brad Trost, and Erin O'Toole for agreeing to speak with us.