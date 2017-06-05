Interview with Peter Julian, NDP Leadership Candidate

Peter Julian is the second in our series of interviews with NDP leadership candidates.

Julian is the Member of Parliament for New Westminster-Burnaby and the former House Leader of the NDP. He was the first of the leadership candidates to declare his candidacy, which he did on December 21, 2016.

An MP since 2004, Julian has built his campaign around protecting the environment – including opposition to pipeline projects – affordable housing, tuition-free education, and reconciliation with indigenous Canadians.

Of the candidates, Julian has the most endorsements by far from the federal NDP caucus (6).

Radio Western spoke with him at a campaign event at Winks Eatery in London.