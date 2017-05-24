Interview with Niki Ashton, NDP Leadership Candidate

Niki Ashton is the Member of Parliament for the Manitoba riding of Churchill—Keewatinook Aski and a candidate to replace Thomas Mulcair as leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada.

Ashton has been an MP since 2008. She ran for NDP leader in 2012, and entered the 2017 leadership race on March 7.

Ashton is currently completing a PhD at the University of Manitoba and, at 34, is the youngest of the six leadership candidates.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ashton has drawn attention to youth and student issues in her campaign, including precarious work, student debt, and cost of living issues.

Ashton was in London for a campaign event on May 23 at Molly Bloom's Pub on Richmond. Radio Western spoke with her there.