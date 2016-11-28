Interview with Michael Chong, Conservative leadership candidate

Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong spoke to Western students at the Wave restaurant in the UCC Monday.

Chong, the Member of Parliament for Wellington—Halton Hills, was one of the first to declare candidacy in the race to replace Stephen Harper.

Chong has distinguished himself in the crowded race with a series of interesting policy proposals. His platform includes a revenue-neutral tax on carbon, democratic reform by transferring power away from party leaders and towards parliamentary committees, and privatizing the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Radio Western had a chance to interview Chong following his speech and Q&A.

Listen to the full interview above.

Photo courtesy of michaelchong.ca