An interview with John Dunsworth, AKA Mr. Lahey

On October 16, actor and comedian John Dunsworth passed away at the age of 71.

Dunsworth is well-known for portraying the alcoholic nemesis of The Trailer Park Boys, Sunnyvale Trailer Park Supervisor Jim Lahey. Along with his cheeseburger-eating sidekick Randy, Lahey spends the series attempting to rein in Ricky, Bubbles and Julian – unsuccessfully for the most part.

Last year, news, sports, and spoken word director Richard Raycraft spoke with John Dunsworth, who did most of the interview in character. As a tribute to our favourite trailer park supervisor, we are re-featuring the "conversation".

