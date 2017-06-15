Interview with Jagmeet Singh, NDP Leadership Candidate

Jagmeet Singh is the third in our series of interviews with the New Democratic Party leadership candidates.

Singh is the MPP for Bramalea—Gore—Malton. He’s also the former Deputy Leader of the Ontario NDP.

After much media speculation, Singh entered the race on May 15. He’s now considered a leading candidate to replace Tom Mulcair when the party votes for a new leader in September.

It’s easy to see why. Along with Niki Ashton, Singh brings a youthful energy to the race, and he’s put out a comprehensive platform that outlines his vision.

The Western graduate is also a martial artist, having trained and competed in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). That’s notable as Canada’s current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is a long-time boxer. If Singh wins the leadership, maybe a showdown for charity is in the future.

Radio Western spoke to Singh at the blood donor on Wharncliffe Road in London, where he participated in World Blood Donor Day.