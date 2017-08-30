Interview with Guy Caron, NDP Leadership Candidate

Guy Caron is the fifth in our series of conversations with the NDP leadership candidates.

Caron has been the Member of Parliament for the Quebec riding of Rimouski-Neigette—Témiscouata—Les Basques since 2011. Before his election to Parliament, Caron worked in both student and labour advocacy. Caron was the president of the Canadian Federation of Students from 1994-96. He holds a masters in economics from the University of Ottawa.

He has been the NDP’s critic in a number of top portfolios, including finance, industry, and natural resources.

Caron spoke to Radio Western about the campaign, his platform, and his vision for the NDP and the country.

The party will vote for a new leader between October 1 and 15 through a preferential, ranked-choice ballot.

Listen to the full interview above.