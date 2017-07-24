Interview with Charlie Angus, NDP Leadership Candidate

Charlie Angus is the fourth in our series of interviews with the NDP leadership candidates.

Angus has been the Member of Parliament for the Northern Ontario riding of Timmins-James Bay since 2004. Prior to entering politics, he was a community activist, author, writer, and a musician – he is a member of the alternative folk group Grievous Angels.

Widely considered a front-runner in the race, Angus was the NDP's critic for Indigenous and Northern Affairs before announcing his campaign for the leadership.

Though Radio Western spoke with Angus at the Meadowvale Community Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, he will be in London on Tuesday, July 25, at the London Brewing Co-operative from 5-7 PM.