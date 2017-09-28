An interview with "The Boneyard Man" cast

The Boneyard Man is back with a series of performances at the London Music Hall.

Catch the show at 8 PM Thursday September 28, Friday September 29, Saturday September 30, and Sunday October 1.

Radio Western spoke with the full cast of the hit neo-noir comedy show, The Boneyard Man.

The show has been on the air at 94.9 CHRW Radio Western for 15 years.

Listen as Jayson McDonald, Rachel Jones, Jeff Werkmeister and Jeff Culbert discuss the origins of the show, the creative process behind it, and how it's influenced them as actors and artists.