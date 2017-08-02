Interview with Adrienne Arsenault, new co-anchor of The National

On August 1, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announced Peter Mansbridge's replacement, or replacements, as host of The National.

The nightly TV newscast will be hosted by four anchors in three cities – Rosemary Barton in Ottawa, Andrew Chang in Vancouver, and Ian Hanomansing and Adrienne Arsenault in Toronto.

We're very excited here at Radio Western that one of our distinguished alumni is a member of this anchor super-team. Back in the late 80's and early 90's as a Huron student, Arsenault used to read the news at CHRW. She would later attend journalism school at Western before starting her career at the CBC.

Arsenault is known as the CBC's top foreign correspondent, and she has filed stories from around the world throughout her career.

Last year, news, sports, and spoken word director Richard Raycraft spoke to Arsenault about her time at Radio Western. Listen to the full interview above.