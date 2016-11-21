International Week kicks off at Western

Monday November 21 marks the first day of International Week at Western. There will be over 70 different events going on at both main and affiliate campuses.

Western International’s communications officer and the International Week volunteer coordinator talk about the activities and why they are so excited for this week.

Also, learn how taking part in International Week activities can help you win prizes and add honours on your transcript.

A full list of events and more information can be found online at internationalweek.uwo.ca/schedule.html.

Listen to the full story above.