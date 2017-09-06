Huron offers $60,000 scholarship to DACA students

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the increase in the value of the scholarship from $50,000 to $60,000.

Huron University College at Western University has pledged to offer a $60,000 scholarship to a student in the United States affected by President Trump's decision to rescind DACA.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a program introduced by former President Obama in 2012 to protect illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation.

DACA gives them an opportunity to legally stay in the country for a period of two years and apply for jobs and admission to schools. Recipients can renew their DACA status after two years.

There are around 800,000 people living under DACA protection in the United States, and they now live in uncertainty because of Trump's decision to end the program.

“Huron University College recognizes this is a small gesture in the face of a terrible injustice. While we, as Canadians, cannot affect this American policy, we can nevertheless stand with those who are victimized by it,” the college said in a press release.

"Huron University College sees this scholarship as a meaningful attempt to assist worthy students victimized by a policy and situation beyond their control.”

Barry Craig, Huron’s Principal, spoke to Radio Western about the new scholarship.

