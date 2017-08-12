1 on 1 with London Majors Braeden Ferrington











The Majors have had some key components out of their bullpen this season including players who have made the odd spot start after former Major Murilo Gouvea left for the Can-Am league. With only 3 starters available at the start of the season everyone had to step up. One player who stepped up when called upon was veteran Major Braeden Ferrington. In his 4th season in the pin stripes, Braeden would see his best season so far in the league.

The 2017 season did not start off the way Braeden or the Majors thought it would. In his first 7.2 innings, Ferrington gave up 15 runs, which was tough to swallow. After a few games off and some time to get back to what he knows best, in his final 16.1 innings before playoffs, Braeden gave up only 2 runs which included his first career IBL start where he gave up 7 hits, striking out 2 through 6 innings. Braeden has been known for a swinging curve ball that has players out in front of the ball, he already had great mechanics to start out with the team but got a great boost in 2013 in an interesting way on twitter with a meeting and a friendly chat with Mrs. Cecil who was kind enough to set the whole thing up.

In 2017 Braeden had the opportunity to talk to one of the best curve ball throwers in the MLB in Brett Cecil, Brett was a great mentor for Braeden who helped him trust himself and his pitches including that knee buckling curve ball into what gets those MLB players out when he was in Toronto. With Cecil's help, Ferrington was able to put together a great outing when he was with Fanshawe and pitched there for 2 seasons, playing for the Falcons with current Majors Brett Sabourin and Carlos Arteaga. He even had a 2014 All Star appearance where he pitched the 6th inning.

Along with Fanshawe, Braeden as a 19-year-old took his talents across the boarder to play for the St. Clair Skippers in the Michigan Community College league where he pitched 7 complete games with 33 strike outs going to a record of 2 wins & 3 losses. His stats in his college career have always been positive including a total of 77 strike outs in 107.1 innings total averaging a very respectable 5.59 K's per 9 inning.

Ferrington has been a part of a core group for the Majors which includes the likes of Cory Hammond, Michael Ambrose, Cleveland Brownlee, Byron Reichstein, Humberto Ruiz and Brett Sabourin. Between the opposing team mumbling after getting out on his curve ball and his bright blue glove fans always know when #39 is pitching.