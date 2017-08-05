Post-Game Majors Manager Roop Chanderdat

Post-Game Majors Cleveland Brownlee



A sweep in a 7-game series, consists of one team winning the first 4 games of the series in a row. Point differential, style of play, strategy, are all irrelevant in a sweep, nobody cares how you win 4 games in a playoff series. Fans only want their teams to win each series they are in, advance to the finals, and win that yearned for championship. Heading into Friday evening’s matchup with the Burlington Herd in Game #3 at Labatt Memorial Park, the London Majors were headed in the right direction towards sweeping their 1st round opponent. A dominant, complete game performance by Luis Sanchez in Game #1, followed by a 2 homerun performance by DH Cleveland Brownlee leading to a 14-4 mauling in Game #2, neither the Majors, nor their faithful fans, could be blamed if they were thinking about a sweep of this series with a London win Friday night. First, however, the game must be played, and in sports, no team wants to be eliminated, let alone swept out of the post-season. Pride is not a cliche when one team faces the humiliation of losing every game in a playoff series, anyone thinking that this series was over before Game #3 began, learned a valuable lesson about pride in the realm of sports and competition. The Majors were going to need a complete game performance from their entire roster, and this being the 3rd game in 3 nights, fatigue would no doubt influence both teams. Errors and breaks in concentration on routine plays, often are results of fatigue, but which of the two teams on Friday night, would have the fortitude and stamina to rise above the intense feeling of being tired and sore?

Game #3’s starting pitchers were a reflection of the depleted and banged up lineups each team was dealing with after playing now their 3rd game in as many nights. London started Brett Sabourin, who was rarely used on the mound during the regular season, while Burlington sent Casey Bouilliere-Howard, who was used in 12 games in the 2017 regular season, to the hill as their starter. Neither arm had a tremendous amount of pitching experience in the playoffs, so Game #3 was going to be an experience for everyone. The Herd immediately appeared as though they were not willing to submit to a loss on Friday night, as quickly Justin Gideon singled, stole 2nd base, and then advanced to 3rd base on a passed ball. Already with a runner in scoring position in the 1st inning, there were no outs as Gideon was the leadoff man, now was Burlington’s chance to strike first. The Herd proceeded to get put out three straight times after Gideon’s efforts, squandering what might have been their best chance to score first, and put the pressure on the Majors to come from behind early. 0-0 was the score when up stepped London’s leadoff man, and base reaching specialist, Chris McQueen. McQueen, true to form, slaps a triple into the outfield, and scores on a throwing error to 3rd. The one-man show known as “Queener”, single-handedly manufactured the game’s first run. Burlington’s starter Bouilliere-Howard, however, was not rattled by the McQueen triple, and other than a Cleveland Brownlee walk, got out of the 1st inning only giving up the single run.

The Herd struggled to put a dent in the performance of Brett Sabourin, going down 3 up, and 3 down in the top of the 2nd inning. The Majors, however, would fail to make Burlington pay for not scoring by doing precious little themselves in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The 3rd inning was the beginning of a miniature storm brewing by the Herd. Justin Gideon, in Chris McQueen fashion, almost created his team’s first run by himself. Gideon led off the 3rd with a single, then he stole 2nd, and would score on a Ryan Freemantle single to center field. Burlington scored again in the 4th inning to take a 2-1 lead in the game and suddenly it was London struggling to get on base and put runners into scoring position. However the Majors would tie the game in the 4th inning, then take back the lead 3-2 in the 5th inning.

In the 6th inning, the storm that had been brewing in the form of Burlington’s offense and confidence, took control of this game and opened up all over starter Brett Sabourin and London. Sabourin would get touched up for 3 hits, 1 walk, a wild pitch, which all resulted in 2 more runs for the Herd. Majors’ Manager Roop Chanderdat would not waste anymore time and replace Sabourin with Todd Leavitt. Leavitt fared no better when he was finished his warmup, he was tagged for 2 hits, a sacrifice fly, an error, which resulted in 3 more runs when the dust settled at Labatt Memorial Park. In all, Burlington put up 5 runs in the 6th inning to take a commanding 7-3 lead. An RBI single in the top of the 7th inning would stretch the score to 8-3 for the Herd. Byron Reichstein would try to respond for the home team, as he singled in the bottom of the 7th inning, and later scored the team’s only run of the inning, making the score 8-4 for Burlington. What was even more astonishing than the score for London and their fans, was the fact that the Majors had 12 hits through 7 innings, yet could only score 4 runs. That would be the last run for London, while the Herd scored in the 9th to solidify the fact that the game was over for the Majors and their fans, 9-4 for Burlington was the final score.

The Herd accomplished two things that hardly anyone gave them a chance of successfully accomplishing Friday night. First, they scored a lot of runs against London, Burlington only was able to score 4 runs after 2 games in this series, but butchered Majors pitching in Game #3 for 9 runs, including 5 runs in the 6th inning alone. The second and more important accomplishment by the Herd Friday night, was getting a much needed win. Burlington’s 9-4 victory makes the series a respectable 2-1 in favour of London, avoids any more talk of brooms and being swept out of the 2017 IBL playoffs. The Herd sent a message on Friday night in London, that message is that this now a series.