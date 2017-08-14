Blue Jays Managers John Gibbons Post-Game

Sunday afternoon's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-59) and the Toronto Blue Jays (55-61) was the rubber match between the two baseball clubs in their three-game series at the Rogers Centre over the weekend. After the NL team won 4-2 Friday and the AL squad claimed a 7-2 victory on Saturday, the Interleague series was still looking for a winner. Not surprising when you think the two teams had split their 14 games against each other 7-7 in MLB history. Toronto was looking to get to .500 mark in interleague play on the season entering with a 7-8 record and historically with a 189-190 record against NL teams all-time. The 34-year old lefty J.A. Happ (5-8 3.77ERA 90.2IP) was the starting pitcher for the home team. He played for the Pirates in 2015 before returning to the Blue Jays organization posting a 7-2 record with a 1.85ERA in just 11 starts in the NL that season. It would be his 10th career start against one of his former teams going 3-3 with a 3.11ERA over 55IP, but this would be his first time playing Pittsburgh in a Toronto uniform. Opposing Happ was Chad Kuhl (5-7 4.53ERA 115.1IP) making his first career start against the Blue Jays. Entering with a 1-0 record over four career interleague starts with a 2.70ERA, with quality starts in both Boston and Baltimore. Coming into Sunday Toronto had a 44-21 record in the month of August since 2015, that .677 winning % is the best in the MLB (Chicago Cubs 2nd .672), but they were only 6-4 so far in the month of 2017 and needed to improve on that to have any shot in the division being 11-games back of the leaders in the AL East the Boston Red Sox.

It was an absolute gorgeous day in the core of the capital of Ontario, a sunny sky and 22-degree weather allowed the dome to be open for Happ's first pitch delivered to Starling Marte at 1:07 pm. Which was quickly was turned into the game’s first out on a fly ball caught by right fielder Jose Bautista. The Pirates then responded by smacking back to back to back singles (Harrison, McCutchen and Freese) to make it 1-0 early. Pirates third baseman's 38th RBI in 2017, had the crowd nervous early as Freese stood on first, but Happ struck out Jose Osuna and got Sean Rodriguez to fly out before any more damage could be done. With a 1-0 lead in his favor right-hander Chad Kuhl would get one of the harshest welcoming’s to the city of Toronto. After a Jose Bautista leadoff walk, his 771st walk in a Blue Jays uniform good for 3rd on the all-time list (Vernon Well 2nd 789), Josh Donaldson made it rain on a sunshine filled day. His 16th homerun was mammoth, crushed over the second deck in left-center field to make it 2-1 home side instantly. First baseman Justin Smoak followed up with a double bouncing off the right-center field fence, before Kuhl got the clean-up hitting designated hitter Kendrys Morales to strikeout looking to record his first out of the day. After walking Ezequiel Carrera, Pitching Coach Ray Searage made a visit to the mound to talk to his starter. Whatever was said, the chat didn’t pan out as the next batter Ryan Goins slapped a 2-RBI double to right field to make it 4-1. Kuhl’s defence wasn’t helping either as Kevin Pillar followed with would-be groundout mishandled by third baseman David Freese to put runners on the corners with 1 out. Even when something went right for Kuhl it cost him more runs. Striking out catcher Raffy Lopez for out #2 only to have Blue Jays pull off a double steal, as Cervilli threw to second base to get Pillar, Goins ran home to make it 5-1. The 9th batter in the lineup Darwin Barney would groundout to finally conclude a long 1st inning, but not before 3 hits and 5 runs by Toronto.

After a hitter friendly 1st inning of business, both Happ and Kuhl would find their pitching grooves. After 3 hits coughed up in one inning, the lefty from Spring Valley, Illinois surrendered only 1 hit over the next three innings. Including a 4th which featured 3 strikeouts; Jose Osuna (second time in the game), Jordy Mercer and Francisco Cervelli to give him 5 so far in the game. While Chad Kuhl had also quietly started to rack up strikeouts, punching out Jose Bautista for his 6th victim of the day to start the bottom of the 4th and only giving up one hit in the tree innings that followed the 1st. Happ continued his dominance of his former NL colleagues, adding another two strikeouts (Frazier and Harrison) for 7Ks through 5 innings of work. Kuhl held serve in the bottom half, despite walking Morales to start the inning a 6-4-3 double-play on a Carrera hit ensured Chad faced on three Blue Jays hitters in the 5th.

Toronto's starting pitcher put himself in a tough position with 2 outs in the 6th by walking Osuna and Rodriguez back to back. However, as Happ had been doing all afternoon, he got Jordy Mercer to strikeout to end any Pirate threats. Left-handed relief pitcher Wade LeBlanc started the bottom of the 6th for Kuhl who finished with the pitching line of: 5IP 4H 5R 4ER 5BB and 6K on 96 pitches. LeBlanc came into the contest having 5 straight scoreless appearances and looked to be on track for a 6th straight with 2 quick outs. That's when second baseman Darwin Barney would launch a 1-1 pitch over the left-center field fence, his 3rd homerun of the season gave the Blue Jays a 6-1 lead heading into the 7th.

Danny Barnes came into relieve J.A. Happ after he produces a solid pitching line on the day: 6IP 1R 1ER 3BB and 8K on 104 pitches. The young righty would strikeout Francisco Cervelli as a part of a quick 1-2-3 outing. After fans sat down from singing 'take me out to the ballgame' the Blue Jays leading homerun getter would make them get back on their feet. As Justin Smoak spanked a 2-1 pitch from LeBlanc out of the yard for his 32nd homerun of the season to increase the Toronto lead to 7-1.

Leonel Campos entered the game in the 8th to pitch for Canada's MLB team, as a part of his 6th separate stint in the majors with Toronto this season, after being called up from Buffalo on the 8th of August. However after getting 1 out and having 43,618 fans doing the wave at the Rogers Centre, Leonel couldn’t find the strike zone. Walking two Pirates (McCutchen and Freese) to force Toronto to go back to the bullpen for Ryan Tepera. The right-handed Tepera came into the game ranked 3rd in AL relievers in innings pitched with 58.2 and had been doing a solid job of keeping inherited runners from crossing the plate all season. The first batter he saw was Jose Osuna, he sat him down for the third time via a strikeout on the afternoon and got Sean Rodriguez to fly out on the infield to end the inning, squashing any chance for Pittsburgh’s offense to break through. Pirates brought in right-handed Daniel Hudson to pitch the 8th after he conceded 3 earned runs and only converting 1 out in his last outing back on Wednesday night in Detroit against the Tigers. Despite walking Kevin Pillar on a very odd at bat which saw him make two trips to first base (error called back as foul ball). Hudson sat down the next three Blue Jays in order to send things into the final inning of play. Lefty J.P. Howell got the call to the mound in the top of the 9th inning with his last stint of work coming back in Houston on August 4th where he pitched an inning against the Astros giving up a solo-homerun. Howell would send the fans home happy by grabbing three straight groundball outs for a 3up/3down inning.

After the Blue Jays took 2 of 3 from the Yankees, they do the same to the Pirates after losing the series opener. Proving the team has far from given up in 2017, instead looking to grind it out to the very end and hope other team’s failures will be their gains. The 7-1 win on Sunday was the 700th for the John Gibbons as Manager of the Toronto’s baseball team (700-675). Notably the Blue Jays wore their normal home white apparel and did not wear their Sunday Canada red jerseys, that they were having a dismal 2-7 record this season as mentioned by Ryan Goins post-game. As the Pirates ship off to Milwaukee in a pivotal NL Central two-game series, the Blue Jays continue their 10-games in 10-days home stand with 4 games against a divisional opponent in the Tampa Bay Rays. Nick Tepesh (0-2 9.00ERA) will be looking for his first win in a Toronto uniform when he throws the first pitch slated for 7:07pm with the Blue Jays 2 games back of the Rays for 3rd place in the division.