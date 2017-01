In this edition of Gradcast, the team speaks with Christy Caudill about the geology of planets.

Caudill is a PhD student at Western in geology and planetary science. Caudill is especially interested in Mars, which is at times our closest planetary neighbour, and what Earth can teach us about Mars.

Caudill is a member of the Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration here at Western University.

uwo.ca/projects/cpsx/