The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is truly an international tour. Sure most of the players are from the United States, and South Korea is well represented. And of course we can’t forget players like Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp who hail from the Great White North. But you may be somewhat surprised to hear that the tour has members from 33 different countries.

But perhaps the strangest countries, at least in terms of thinking about golf, are Iceland and Latvia. Yes, there are golfers from Iceland (population 332,000) and Latvia (population 2 million) on the LPGA tour. Well, just one from each country, but hey, it’s a start.

Meet Olafia (pronounced O-lave-e-ah) Kristinsdottir. She hails from the capital city of Reykjavik, Iceland. She is a rookie on the LPGA tour, having finished second in the LPGA qualifying school (Q-school) back in December, 2016. Iceland boasts 65 golf courses and people back in Iceland follow Kristinsdottir career with great interest. So far in this her rookie year, she has appeared in 10 tournaments (the Manulife LPGA Classic being her 10th) and she has made the cut in three of them, as she just missed making the cut at Whistle Bear Golf Course. For Kristinsdottir, it has been a bit of a grind.

“It is pretty tough to be a rookie. You’re learning so much and dealing with all this,” she said, obviously a bit uncomfortable with the attention I was giving her with a microphone thrust close to her face. “It is a learning experience."

So how does someone from the tiny country of Iceland get involved with golf? Well, it was not so different from how many people get involve with the game in North America -- through your family. Her whole family played golf. And how about this. When her older brothers used to baby sit her, they often took her to the golf course with them so they could play golf. She would tag along, ultimately picking up a club herself.

Keep in mind that there are 65 golf courses in Iceland, although many of them are just nine-hole courses. And make sure you don't miss the greens by too much as often the rough is not much more than old, cooled off lava flows. Although the season is somewhat short (April to September, kind of like in Canada), the 24-hour sunlight of the dog days of summer help keep you on the course longer. Add to that great indoor facilities and golf can be a year round activity in Iceland for those who enjoy the game.

Once she started getting better, the national team of Iceland took notice of Kristinsdottir. They would often fly off to Florida where the team would spend weeks practicing. It was there, during a tournament, that she got noticed by some college scouts. She ended up playing four years at Wake Forest, a university in North Carolina. And it was while in college that she realized that she wanted to play golf professionally.

“Of course I dreamed of it,” said Kristinsdottir about a career in professional golf. “But I think it was in college when I realized it was possible.”

After graduating, she qualified for the Ladies European tour in 2016. That led to limited success as she got into only 6 tournaments. She followed that up with the LPGA Q-school in December, 2016. That was quite an experience. And not just due to the pressure of playing for your tour card and your future for 5 pressure-packed days. No, it was an experience because she was followed every one of the five days by various tourists from Iceland.

“It was really cool,” she remembered. “There was somebody there from Iceland every day. And the final day, I had the biggest group, around 30 people! I didn’t really know anybody, just some people who wanted to help me make it”. And help her they did, as Kristinsdottir finished in second place overall and earned her LPGA tour card. Oh, and after her final round, she led her new found fans in the “Viking” cheer that was recently made famous by the Iceland men’s soccer team during their historic run at the Euro Cup soccer tournament. Rumour has it that it was quite the sight to see.

So far on the LPGA tour, things have been about what Kristinsdottir was expecting, with the exception of the schedule. “It is definitely a tougher schedule”, she said after her second round at the Manulife Classic. “There are back to back tournaments, 12 in row right now. A lot more than I am used to.”

As for being in Canada, it is only her second time, but her first time playing golf. Her only other visit was to Vancouver while on vacation. “People are really, really nice,” she said when asked of her impression of Canada. “I have not seen very much, but I can feel the atmosphere here."

My last question to her, before I sent her on her way to meet up with a friend, was whether she had ever heard of the Sugarcubes, an 80’s band from Iceland that boasted Bjork as one of their lead singers. “I haven’t heard their music. I’ll have to do some research!”.

Let’s also meet Kristia Puisite, from Riga, Latvia. She too is a rookie on the LPGA tour, but she only has conditional status due to finishing in the final qualifying spot at the LPGA Q-school in December. Unlike Iceland which has many golf courses, Latvia only has four golf courses, and three of those are just nine holes (the other one, a full 18 holes, was opened by former NHL star Sandis Ozolinsh). People in Latvia follow hockey and soccer. Not many people, if any, even know of Puisite.

“My dad got me into golf when I was nine years old,” said Puisite in an interview I did with her immediately after her first round at the Manulife Classic. “I also have a sister who plays and so he thought it would be a great for both of us to play in the summer to help us stay out of trouble! He saw kids playing on a business trip somewhere, maybe England, and he figured if they can play there, they could play in Latvia. But we only had one nine-hole golf course at the time.”

Luckily there were a few other girls who started at the same time as Puisite, so it was sort of like a summer camp for all of them. A few years later, when Sandis Ozolinsh opened his 18-hole golf course, Puisite and her sister often practiced there.

I asked Puisite who, if anyone, did she have as a golfing role model growing up in Latvia. “In golf, every girl in Latvia had a role model when we were younger and it was (former LPGA tour pro) Natalie Gulbis. Her dad is Latvian and even though she probably has never been to Latvia, there has always been that connection to Latvia. Her last name is Latvian.”

But still, how does one go from a nine-hole course in Riga, Latvia to the LPGA tour? It started by Puisite and her sister playing junior events in Europe. In many of these tournaments, they would invite two players from each country to participate. Puisite and her sister, being the best of a limited female bunch in Latvia, were the ones often chosen to play. So they played all over and got better each time. At one such tournament, Puisite was noticed by a US college scout and offered a golf scholarship to Texas State University. After her four years there, it was off to the LPGA Q-school where she played well enough to get on the Symetra Tour (sort of the minor leagues of women’s golf). She did that for three years before attempting the Q-school again this past December.

“Q-school is crazy,” remembers Puisite not so fondly. “It is five-days and your whole next year depends on it.”

And she started so well, shooting rounds of 69-69-70 on the first 3 days. But a 76 on day 4 was followed by a totally disastrous 79 on the final day that almost cost her the conditional LPGA tour status that she ended up with. It still haunts her today that if she had just played her game during that last round, she might have ended up with full status on the tour instead of just conditional status (which means she has to wait for a spot to open up at each event in order to play OR try to qualify for each tournament on the Monday of tournament week).

The 2017 Manulife LPGA Classic is her very first tournament as a member of the LPGA tour (she did play in one other LPGA event in 2015 as a non-tour member). Even though she missed the cut, with scores of 79 and 75 in the two rounds, she did learn that she can play with the best female players in the world and compete on the LPGA tour.

“Yes I definitely feel like it, that I can,” said Puisite with the confidence that a person needs in order to participate in a sport at its highest level.

Not bad for a girl who came from a country with just one nine-hole course when she started out. Maybe, like Olafia Kristinsdottir of Iceland, Krista Puisite can inspire a whole new generation of girls in her country to take up the game of golf and make a career out of it. Let's hope so.