Get informed With Western's Consent and Sexual Violence Awareness Week

Consent Week and Sexual Violence Awareness Week



This Monday marked the beginning of Consent and Sexual Violence Awareness Week.

Events will continue until Monday October 24.

Students can directly participate in the University Community Center by making a video in the "Let's Talk, Sexy" black box about consent from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM for the rest of the week until Thursday.

The week will end with a talk given by anti-sexist male activist Dr. Jackson Katz whose Ted Talk has over 1 million views.

The rest of the week's planned activities can be found at http://safecampus.uwo.ca/sexual_violence/.

