Future of media production education at Western unclear





While Western will no longer offer the Media Theory and Production program from the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, what will replace it, if anything, is unclear.

A new articulation agreement between Western and Fanshawe is scheduled to be in place following the termination of MTP, in which Fanshawe students can apply to Western after two years of study.



Susan Knabe, associate dean of FIMS, said that the Faculty is hoping to expand media production opportunities within the remaining programs, including Media, Information, and Technoculture (MIT), but at this time it doesn't appear that an official media production program will take MTP's place at Western.



The cut came as a surprise to MTP students and graduates, and even to Fanshawe MTP coordinator Jim Van Horne, who told CHRW he was not aware of any serious concerns with the program.



MTP liason Connor Malbeuf told CHRW he was frustrated by the lack of communication about the program cut.

