Former Mustang New Knights Assistant GM

Last week the London Knights announced their new Assistant GM after Jake Goldberg departed to join the Arizona Coyotes organization of the NHL and it’s a former Western Mustangs men’s hockey player. 25-year old Colin MacDonald played for the London Jr. Knights Midget AAA team in 2008-09 and now he’ll be working beside General Manager Rob Simpson to put the best OHL product on the ice at Budweiser Gardens for the 2017-18 season.

No stranger to the Ontario Hockey League, MacDonald was drafted in the 14thround by the Plymouth Whalers in 2008 and he would go onto play for the American team for four seasons. He competed in 230 regular season games collecting; 3 goals and 41 assists for a total of 44 points. He also suited up in 39 playoff games, scoring 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points, being the Captain in his final season, guiding his team all the way to the 2013 OHL Western Conference Finals. Ironically, it was the London Knights who would eliminate Plymouth in 5 games that season on their way to capturing the 2013 J. Ross Robertson Cup.

The following year he would continue to play hockey while obtaining a high level of education, playing for Clarke Singer’s Western Mustangs men’s hockey team and studying International Business at King’s College University. Colin played two seasons for Western, playing in 53 OUA regular season games totaling 1 goal, 7 assists for 8 points. Unfortunately prior to the 2015-16 season for the purple and white, where MacDonald was going to be leaned on for big playing time on the blueline, he suffered a concussion forcing him to walk away from playing the game. This would not stop him though from continuing his education, where he recently graduated from the Ivey School of Business, nor stop him from being involved in the game, being an assistant coach for Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs Minor Bantam AAA squad.

“Incredible character is the one thing that comes to mind. Great leadership qualities and a real mind for the game, really understood the game well. Not only the tactics, but what it took to be a winner in terms of how you have to play and do things the right way,” said Clarke Singer earlier today. He would continue to have high praises for the man he carpooled with over the summer, while helping coach his son’s hockey team, “one of those guys you can count on to do things right; be in the weight room, be on time, work hard in practice, protect his teammates, all those types of things.” Western’s longest reigning Head Coach in men’s hockey finished by saying; “he’s a very young Assistant GM, so I think there is an incredible opportunity out there for him.“

Despite the fact that there is still 45 days until the Home Opener for the London Knights, Colin MacDonald will be working hard alongside GM Rob Simpson immediately to have the best product on the ice available. Fans will be looking to management which now includes Colin to bring the 5th OHL Championship and 3rd MasterCard Memorial Cup to the Forest City.